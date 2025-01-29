Shellac Powder Market Poised For Strong Growth: Projected To Reach US$ 1.6 Billion By 2034 | Transparency Market Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global shellac powder is witnessing rapid expansion, driven by its diverse applications in the food, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and industrial sectors. With a value of US$ 716.6 Mn in 2023, the market is forecast to grow at a robust CAGR of 7.3%, reaching US$ 1.58 Billion by 2034. As consumer demand for natural products continues to rise, the global shellac powder market is poised for sustained growth.

Wilmington, Delaware, Transparency Market Research Inc., Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shellac powder, a resin obtained from the secretions of the lac insect, is known for its versatility and eco-friendly nature. Over the past few years, its application has spread across multiple industries, cementing its role as a critical raw material in a variety of manufacturing processes. This shellac powder growth is driven by a combination of increasing consumer preference for natural ingredients, the growing demand for refined coatings in the food and beverage sector, and its adoption in pharmaceutical and industrial uses.

The shellac powder market is estimated to grow significantly during the forecast period from 2024 to 2034 , with key players and regional players alike ramping up production to meet rising demand. By the end of 2034, the shellac powder market is expected to be worth approximately US$ 1.58 Billion , demonstrating a growth rate of 7.3% during the forecast period.

The Rise of Shellac Powder: Key Market Drivers

Several factors are driving the growth of the shellac powder market. Notably, the increasing demand for natural ingredients in food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and personal care products has led to a surge in the use of shellac powder across these industries.

: Shellac powder has long been used in the food industry for glazing and coating purposes, particularly in the confectionery and snack sectors. It is commonly used as a protective coating for candies, nuts, and pills, offering both aesthetic appeal and extended shelf life. As consumers continue to demand cleaner, more natural products, shellac powder's role as an eco-friendly and edible coating material becomes even more critical.: In the pharmaceutical industry, shellac powder is used in tablet coatings, controlled drug delivery systems, and as an excipient in medicines. With the increasing global healthcare needs, particularly in the geriatric population, the demand for effective and safe drug delivery systems is rising. Shellac's unique properties, such as controlled release and non-toxicity, make it an ideal component in many pharmaceutical formulations.: Beyond food and pharmaceuticals, shellac powder finds application in cosmetics (for nail products and hair care), adhesives, varnishes, printing inks, and wood finishes. As more industries seek eco-friendly alternatives to synthetic chemicals, shellac's sustainability and versatility are appealing.

Key Players Shaping the Shellac Powder Market

The global shellac powder market is competitive, with major players and regional suppliers continuously innovating and consolidating the market. Some of the largest players driving market growth include:



A.F. Suter & Company Ltd : A leading player in shellac production, known for its focus on natural and high-quality shellac products.

D. Manoharlal (Shellac) Pvt. Ltd : A significant producer of refined shellac powder and bleached shellac, contributing to global market share.

Chuxiong DES Shellac Co., Ltd : Another key player offering a wide range of shellac products, including industrial-grade variants.

Gifu Shellac Manufacturing Co., Ltd : Specializes in producing premium-quality shellac powder for various applications. The Mantrose-Haeuser Co., Inc : Known for their focus on sustainable practices and innovation in shellac applications.

Other notable players such as Creasia Mill Co., Ltd , Unilong Industry Co., Ltd , Northern Siam Seed Lac Co., Ltd , and Jagadamba Lac Factory contribute to market consolidation and competition through production efficiency and continuous innovation.

These companies also benefit from collaborations with research institutions, focusing on improving shellac powder's properties and exploring new applications in emerging industries. Moreover, there is an increasing focus on sustainability and eco-friendly sourcing of raw materials, driving further innovation in this space.

Segment Analysis: Shellac Powder Market Overview

The global shellac powder market can be segmented into the following categories:

By Origin :



Natural Shellac : Derived from lac insects, this is the most common and widely used form of shellac powder in various industries. Synthetic Shellac : Used in specific industrial applications where a synthetic alternative to natural shellac is required.

By Product Type :



Food Grade Shellac : Mainly used in the food and beverage industry for coatings, glazes, and preservatives.

Pharmaceutical Grade Shellac : Used for coating tablets, controlled drug release systems, and as a binder in medicines. Industrial Grade Shellac : Commonly utilized in manufacturing varnishes, adhesives, and coatings for wood and other surfaces.

By Application :



Food Coatings : Confectionery products, such as chocolates and candies, often use shellac as a protective coating.

Tablet Coatings : In the pharmaceutical sector, shellac is widely used for tablet coatings due to its non-toxic and non-allergenic properties.

Drug Delivery Systems : Shellac's use in controlled drug delivery systems is gaining popularity, thanks to its ability to offer a sustained release of active ingredients.

Nail Products and Hair Care : Shellac powder is frequently used in the cosmetic industry, particularly in nail care products for its glossy finish and long-lasting durability.

Varnishes and Lacquers : Industrial use of shellac in varnishes and lacquers is significant, with applications in wood finishes and coatings for various products. Printing Inks : Shellac is used as a binder in printing ink formulations.

By End-use :



Food & Beverages : Dominated by confectionery and food coatings.

Pharmaceuticals : Used extensively for tablet coatings and drug delivery systems.

Cosmetics : For nail care, hair care, and other personal care products.

Industrial : As an adhesive, in wood coatings, and in industrial manufacturing. Consumer Goods : Including household products requiring coatings and varnishes.

Key Trends Shaping the Shellac Powder Market

: There is a clear shift towards natural products in food, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics. Consumers are increasingly prioritizing health-conscious and sustainable products, giving shellac powder a competitive edge.: Manufacturers are focusing on improving the sustainability of shellac powder production. This includes eco-friendly sourcing of lac insects and adopting sustainable packaging for shellac products.: Innovations in the manufacturing of shellac powder, including advancements in refining processes and blending technologies, are driving the growth of the industry.: As awareness of shellac's benefits grows, regions like Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa are becoming key markets. The increasing demand for food-grade and pharmaceutical-grade shellac in these regions is spurring market growth.

Market Challenges

Despite its strong growth trajectory, the shellac powder market faces challenges, including:

: The raw material sourcing of lac insects, which is dependent on specific ecological conditions, can lead to supply chain issues.: While shellac is natural and sustainable, its high production cost compared to synthetic alternatives could limit its market share in certain industrial applications.: Stringent regulations on food additives and pharmaceutical coatings may impact market growth, requiring companies to navigate complex regulatory frameworks.

Regional Analysis: Shellac Powder Market by Region



North America : The region is a key market due to the high demand for natural food ingredients and shellac's prominent use in the pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries.

Europe : Sustainability trends are significantly driving the demand for shellac powder, especially in food and beverage coatings.

Asia Pacific : The region has witnessed robust growth in the shellac powder market, fueled by rising demand in emerging economies and increased consumer awareness. Latin America and Middle East & Africa : With increasing demand for natural products in food and pharmaceutical sectors, these regions are expected to experience steady market growth.

Future Outlook for the Shellac Powder Market

The shellac powder market is expected to continue its growth trajectory, driven by an increasing preference for natural, sustainable products in various industries. Companies are embracing innovations, improving efficiency in production, and expanding their market reach, particularly in emerging regions. With a projected market size of US$ 1.58 Billion by 2034, shellac powder is poised to remain a key ingredient in the global marketplace, catering to the growing demand for natural coatings, pharmaceutical products, and cosmetics.

