The Biomimicry Institute Unveils 10-Year Strategy

(MENAFN- 3BL) September 25, 2024 /3BL/ - The Biomimicry Institute, a nonprofit organization committed to advancing a Nature Positive, inclusive, and regenerative world inspired and guided by nature's genius, today announced the launch of its ambitious 10-year strategy at New York Climate Week.

Amanda Sturgeon, CEO of The Biomimicry Institute, commented,“Our new strategic plan acknowledges the critical urgency of today's environmental and societal challenges, yet we approach these issues with optimism and enthusiasm. We are confident that biomimicry can play a transformative role in creating a Nature Positive future, where our solutions not only address these challenges but do so with a sense of joy and hope, aligning human systems with nature's wisdom”

This new plan directly addresses three critical global challenges: climate change and biodiversity loss, the disconnection between humans and nature, and the pervasive 'take-make-waste' culture.

The Biomimicry Institute seeks to harness natural strategies, encouraging human systems to learn from living systems in order to develop innovative, sustainable solutions. The organization's programs and AskNature Hive platform supports this endeavor by enabling professionals across various fields- business, designers, innovators, educators, and others-to integrate nature's genius into their work to solve pressing global issues.

During New York Climate Week, the Institute will unveil its new 10-year strategy at an immersive event at the COOKFOX Architects Office. In conjunction with the strategy, a new website will launch to showcase this vision while providing a comprehensive guide to the future of biomimicry and the role it plays in building a sustainable world.

“This strategy is a significant step for the Biomimicry Institute, amplifying our mission to inspire and empower others to design in harmony with nature, fostering a future where human systems support and sustain the natural world,” said Kent Snyder, Board President of the Biomimicry Institute.

As the Institute looks to 2035, it aims to achieve several key disruptive outcomes through its strategy. Nature-inspired knowledge will guide the transition to a Nature Positive future. Human-built environments and working landscapes will offer ecological benefits comparable to those provided by healthy ecosystems. Nature-inspired Nature-based solutions will become central to addressing climate change and biodiversity loss, while new materials and processes inspired by nature will support the growth of a regenerative economy. By integrating Indigenous wisdom with Western science, the Institute also aims to rekindle humanity's appreciation of and connection to nature.

About the Biomimicry Institute

The Biomimicry Institute is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization founded in 2005 that connects individuals to enable a nature-positive, inclusive and regenerative world inspired and guided by nature's genius. To advance the solution process, the Institute offers AskNature, the largest free, living database of biological strategies for sustainable innovation. Recently, the Institute launched the AskNature Hive, a globally engaged community designed to foster collaboration and innovation with members dedicated to a Nature Positive future. The organization also runs the Ray of Hope Accelerator, which supports nature-inspired startups in scaling systemic solutions to the world's most pressing environmental challenges. The Institute also launched a new collaborative initiative called Design for Transformation, which will pilot technologies that convert discarded clothes and textiles into biocompatible raw materials.. For more information, visit .

