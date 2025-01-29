Miami International Holdings To List Bloomberg 500 Index Futures And Options On MIAX Exchanges

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

MIAMI and PRINCETON, N.J., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami International Holdings, (MIH), a technology-driven leader in building and operating regulated markets across multiple asset classes, today announced plans to list Bloomberg® 500 futures and options on its MIAX® exchanges in the second half of 2025, subject to various regulatory filings and approvals. MIAX Bloomberg 500 Index Futures will be listed on MIAX FuturesTM, pending certain filings with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). MIAX Bloomberg 500 Index Options will be listed on MIAX Options, pending certain filings with and subject to approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The Bloomberg US Large Cap Price Return Index (Bloomberg ticker: B500 Index) provides a transparent, rules-based benchmark of the 500 most highly capitalized U.S. companies, resulting in a more representative benchmark for the large cap segment of the U.S. market compared to similar indices compiled using a discretionary approach. The new MIAX Bloomberg 500 Futures and Options products will offer competitive fees, enhanced product choice and more granular contract sizes providing retail and institutional investors with an alternative way to manage exposure in the U.S. equity market.

"We are pleased to provide the industry with a suite of new futures and options products offering a competitive alternative to manage exposure to the 500 largest publicly traded U.S. corporations," said Thomas P. Gallagher, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MIH. "I believe our technology, support from strategic exchange members and Bloomberg's distribution capabilities create a powerful combination to help answer industry demand for alternative ways to hedge and manage risk in U.S. equities and options markets."

MIAX Bloomberg 500 Index Futures and Options will be structured to target both retail and institutional investor preferences and are expected to be offered for trading in the second half of 2025, with Bloomberg 500 Index Futures the first financial future to be traded on the new MIAX Futures Onyx trading platform, pending filing with the CFTC.

"Our collaboration with MIH to list Bloomberg 500 Index Futures and Options on its MIAX exchanges reinforces our strategy of expanding the use of Bloomberg equity indices across the financial investment community," said Umesh Gajria, Global Head of Index-Linked Product at Bloomberg Index Services Limited. "The introduction of these products answers significant pent-up demand for access to an alternative way of managing long and short exposure in the world's most liquid equity market."

About MIAX

MIAX's parent holding company, Miami International Holdings, Inc., owns Miami International Securities Exchange, LLC (MIAX®), MIAX PEARL, LLC (MIAX Pearl®), MIAX Emerald, LLC (MIAX Emerald®), MIAX Sapphire LLC (MIAX SapphireTM), MIAX Futures Exchange, LLC (MIAX FuturesTM), MIAX Derivatives Exchange (MIAXdxTM), The Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX) and Dorman Trading, LLC (Dorman Trading).

MIAX, MIAX Pearl, MIAX Emerald and MIAX Sapphire are national securities exchanges registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission that are enabled by MIAX's in-house built, proprietary technology. MIAX offers trading of options on all four exchanges as well as cash equities through MIAX Pearl EquitiesTM. The MIAX trading platform was built to meet the high-performance quoting demands of the U.S. options trading industry and is differentiated by throughput, latency, reliability and wire-order determinism.

MIAX Futures is a registered exchange with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and offers trading in a variety of products including Hard Red Spring Wheat Futures. MIAX Futures is a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO) under the CFTC, providing DCM and DCO services in an array of asset classes.

MIAXdx is a CFTC regulated exchange and clearinghouse and is registered as a Designated Contract Market (DCM), Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), and Swap Execution Facility (SEF) with the CFTC.

BSX is a fully electronic, vertically integrated international securities market headquartered in Bermuda and organized in 1971. BSX specializes in the listing and trading of capital market instruments such as equities, debt issues, funds, hedge funds, derivative warrants, and insurance linked securities.

Dorman Trading is a full-service Futures Commission Merchant registered with the CFTC.

MIAX's executive offices and National Operations Center are located in Princeton, N.J., with additional U.S. offices located in Chicago, IL and Miami, FL. MIAX Futures offices are located in Minneapolis, MN. MIAXdx offices are located in Princeton, N.J. BSX offices are located in Hamilton, Bermuda. Dorman Trading offices are located in Chicago, IL.

Disclaimer and Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities of Miami International Holdings, Inc. (together with its subsidiaries, the Company), and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer; solicitation or sale would be unlawful. This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

All third-party trademarks (including logos and icons) referenced by the Company remain the property of their respective owners. Unless specifically identified as such, the Company's use of third-party trademarks does not indicate any relationship, sponsorship, or endorsement between the owners of these trademarks and the Company. Any references by the Company to third-party trademarks is to identify the corresponding third-party goods and/or services and shall be considered nominative fair use under the trademark law.

About Bloomberg Index Services Limited

Bloomberg's index team has a proven track record in creating industry-leading and bespoke indices across asset classes, including their flagship fixed income, commodity and equity indices. Bloomberg Index Services Limited (BISL) takes an innovative approach to delivering strategic benchmarks that help market participants address their evolving investment needs. The indices, which are seamlessly integrated with other Bloomberg solutions, draw on a comprehensive range of trusted data and reliable technology for calculations, analytics and workflow automation, along with distribution capabilities that can help amplify the visibility of our customers' products.

For more information visit .

