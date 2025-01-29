Spothero, Jawnt Partner To Make Car Commutes More Sustainable

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)





SpotHero and Jawnt have partnered to make car commutes more sustainable.

Jawnt members can now reserve parking on the SpotHero mobile app using pre-tax dollars stored on their Jawnt Pass.

CHICAGO, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SpotHero, North America's leading parking reservation platform, today announced a partnership with Jawnt, a unified transportation technology company that offers comprehensive commuter benefits. Through this partnership, Jawnt members can now book and pay for parking on the SpotHero mobile app using pre-tax dollars stored on their Jawnt Pass commuter debit card.

This partnership marks SpotHero's continued commitment to providing commuters with a convenient parking experience that doesn't break the bank. It also supports a renewed interest among employers to have flexible parking solutions to support in-office, remote, and hybrid work environments.

Forget circling the block-Jawnt users can now reserve daily parking with SpotHero to save time, fuel, and money.

"Commuter needs continue to evolve, and it's vital that commuters have the flexibility to choose the best transportation mode for their schedule and wallet each day," said Mary Claire Coleman, Director of Digital & Partnership Marketing at SpotHero . "Whether they're commuting to work multiple days a week into the office, or in several meetings across town, Jawnt users can rely on SpotHero to find the right spot, at a great rate."

SpotHero offers flexible parking solutions like monthly, multi-day and daily that allow employees to only pay for the parking they actually need, reducing overall demand for parking infrastructure. By combining this daily parking access with Jawnt's tax-advantaged benefits, commuters can also enjoy a more environmental alternative to circling the block in search of a parking spot-a trend that contributes to approximately 30% of transportation-related carbon emissions , or 18.6 billion pounds of CO2 annually.

"While we champion public transit for its sustainability, we know that it's not always accessible to commuters due to proximity, scheduling, or other factors," said Jawnt CEO Jeff Stade . "By enabling drivers to reserve their parking through the SpotHero app, they are given the power to make their car commutes more sustainable while also saving time and money."

Through this partnership, SpotHero's parking solutions will reach tens of thousands of Jawnt members in US cities including Philadelphia, New York, Boston, Washington and San Francisco. To access this parking feature, Jawnt users can download the SpotHero mobile app and add their Jawnt Pass as a payment method. Users can then enter their office address to find nearby parking garages, compare rates, and pre-pay with pre-tax dollars to reserve a parking spot.

About SpotHero

SpotHero is the leading parking reservation marketplace in North America with over $1 billion in parking reservations sold. Millions of drivers use SpotHero's mobile apps and website to find, book and access off-street parking in more than 9,000 locations in over 330 cities in the U.S. and Canada. Leading parking operators partner with SpotHero to boost the visibility of their inventory and grow their digital revenue. For more information, visit SpotHero .

About Jawnt

Jawnt works with organizations to provide their members with affordable access to transportation. Jawnt offers a suite of products, including the Jawnt Pass, a mobile-first commuter debit card, and direct integrations with transit and transportation providers. Jawnt's goal is for everyone to have access to the transportation they need, and to encourage public transit and active transportation whenever possible. To learn more, visit jawntpass .

For media requests and inquiries, please contact:

Ashley Gonzalez

Director of Brand, SpotHero

[email protected]

Kristin Haynes

PR & Comms, Jawnt

[email protected]

