Best Essay Writing Services For 2025 Revealed

The for on-demand essay help grows year by year, driven by increasing academic pressure on students, and the widespread availability of websites that connect students with freelance writers.

“As part of the survey, students were also asked about their motivations for seeking essay writing help.” explains Matthew Allen, researcher at Essay Observer.“The results revealed that the primary reasons for using these services are overwhelming workloads, intense academic pressure, and the fear of receiving low grades.”

According to more than 16,000 customer reviews, the best essay writing services are:



PaperHelp.org (rated 4.92/5 with more than 5,740 reviews),

(rated 4.89/5 with more than 4,160 reviews)

(rated 4.86/5 with more than 3,310 reviews) (rated 4.83/5 with more than 1,980 reviews)

You can access the detailed survey results and learn more about these academic writing companies at: .

“We asked students if they had ever used college paper writing services or were tempted to do so, and to our surprise, about 83% of the students answered positively,” adds Matthew Allen.“Balancing classes, work, and life can be a lot, and some worry their writing isn't good enough to meet expectations. Others might procrastinate or struggle with the material.”

According to Essay Observer, the global online essay writing service market continues to grow year by year. It was valued at $1.97 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $4.35 billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 9.20% . Intense academic workload is usually the main reason behind these striking numbers.

What are students saying?

“I didn't think my assignment was fair, it was way too long and detailed for the time we were given. I had to write a 15-page research paper on global health disparities in less than a week. I used the service because I felt the professor was being unreasonable with the workload,” shared Nadine , a student at the University of Virginia .

Jim , NYU (New York University) student adds:“I was overwhelmed with my part-time job and coursework. I needed to pass the class, and I couldn't keep up with the deadlines. I had a 10-page research paper due in 3 days on a topic I barely understood (climate change policy). I used the service to get it done overnight because I had no other choice.”

“I'm not a strong essay writer, and I knew my grade would suffer if I tried to write it myself. I had a 1,500-word argumentative essay due in four days about the ethics of AI. I used the service to make sure I got at least a B, since my scholarship depends on maintaining a 3.5 GPA,” says Emily , a Kent University student.

Alice , who is studying at Columbia University , shares a similar story:“I wanted to see what a 'perfect' essay looked like so I could learn from it and improve my own writing. I ordered a 4-page essay on economic theories, and it was so well-written that I ended up submitting it because I knew I couldn't do better.”

“I ordered a 10-page research paper on environmental science from EssayPro, and I was thoroughly impressed. The writer followed my instructions to the letter and delivered a well-researched, well-structured paper ahead of the deadline, says Lesley , student at The University of Texas at Austin .“What I liked most was the attention to detail and the inclusion of recent sources. The customer service team was also very responsive, addressing my queries promptly. I'll definitely use their services again.”

“I procrastinated too much and ran out of time. I had a 12-page final paper on the history of the Civil Rights Movement due in 2 days, and I hadn't even started, so I decided to use a college essay writing service and paid extra for a rush delivery,” shares Alex from UCLA (University of California, Los Angeles) .

“I needed a quick turnaround for a 5-page history essay, and PaperHelp delivered beyond my expectations. Not only did they complete the paper within 24 hours, but the quality was also outstanding. The essay was coherent, with a clear thesis and well-supported arguments. I also appreciated the free plagiarism report that came with the order, giving me peace of mind about the originality of the work,” says Ann , University of Chicago student.

“I was struggling with mental health issues and couldn't bring myself to focus on schoolwork. I had a reflective essay to write and I just couldn't get myself to start. I used the service to avoid failing the assignment while I worked on getting better,” said Matt, a Boston College student.

“I had a tight deadline for a complex sociology essay, so I turned to SpeedyPaper and asked them to write my essay for me. The ordering process was straightforward, and I appreciated being able to choose my writer based on their experience and ratings,” says Tom , a student at Williams College .“The essay was delivered on time and was exactly what I needed, with strong arguments and excellent referencing. The direct communication with the writer was a huge plus, allowing me to ensure that the paper was progressing as I wanted.”

How does an essay writing service work?

These companies usually offer a wide range of services that cater to different needs. Every professional writer goes through a three-step verification process, so only the best essay writers and most qualified professionals get hired.

When a student places an order, the company matches a customer with a qualified writer and allows them to communicate with each other to ensure high-quality results. Beyond high school and college essays, writers and editors can handle even the most complex assignments.

Is hiring someone to help me write my paper worth it?

Yes, it can be worth it, especially if you're not confident in your writing skills and doubt that you'll write an original, well-structured, and well-argued paper yourself.

Your academic performance is important, and it plays a significant role in your future career opportunities. Besides, using a custom essay writing service can also help you improve your own skills, as you'll be able to learn from the paper you receive.

Each time you order a paper from a reputable essay service, you receive a model essay or research paper that you can use as a guide to learn from. This kind of imitative learning can be helpful, even if the effects aren't immediately obvious.

However, this only works if you choose an essay writer service with competent experts who know what they're doing and are available to answer any questions you might have.

Unfortunately, not all writing services live up to their promises, so it's important to find one that you can trust. Professional writing help is only worth it if the service is reliable and trustworthy.

How much does it cost to hire someone to write an essay online?

Most essay writing companies charge per page, with a minimum rate of around $10 per page. However, the price may vary depending on how quickly a student needs their paper delivered, their academic level, and occasionally the subject, with specialized STEM subjects often costing more.

Are essay writing services legal?

Students around the world are turning to online companies for help with their assignments, raising questions about the legality of these services. The short answer is yes, custom essay writing services are absolutely legal.

Firstly, top essay services provide clear terms of use, making it the student's responsibility to use the provided papers ethically, often as research or reference materials.

Secondly, any trusted writing service makes it clear that they simply deliver the requested material, helping students manage their coursework. The work that students receive is intended as a study material.

Thirdly, a writer usually transfers ownership of the papers to the buyer, making them the sole owner.

While using such services might be frowned upon by some academic institutions, it isn't considered illegal, with the debate largely centered on ethics rather than legality.

Is it safe to hire essay writers online?

Students might get caught if they decide to use one of the cheap essay writing services, because submitting poorly written or plagiarized work can lead to serious penalties. However, working with a legit essay writing service effectively eliminates this risk.

Should I trust essay writing service reviews?

You should be cautious and never rely on just one website for reviews. Look at different review platforms like Trustpilot, SiteJabber, or even Reddit threads. Keep in mind that some companies manipulate reviews to boost sales, damage competitors, or create a false sense of popularity.

They do this by posting fake reviews, offering incentives for positive feedback, or even merging reviews to inflate ratings. For example companies might subtly promote their products in relevant threads on Reddit, making it look like an organic recommendation while actually pushing their agenda.

Why is it risky to use a cheap essay writing service?

A truly professional college paper writing service doesn't come with rock-bottom prices. After all, experts with extensive experience and knowledge aren't likely to work for cheap. Unfortunately, many low-cost services hire non-native writers or people with little academic writing experience. This often results in poorly written academic papers.

Also, paper writing websites offering the lowest prices often cut corners by reusing papers from others, risking students' academic integrity. On top of that, budget services might not prioritize students' confidentiality and security, putting their personal information at risk.

Ultimately, while affordable essay writing services might seem like a good deal, they can end up costing you more in the long run due to poor quality or the need for revisions.

How to identify the best paper writing services?

Finding a solid paper writing service becomes much easier if you know what to focus on. Here are some key things to keep in mind when choosing one:



A top-notch essay service should have a diverse team of writers who are experts in different fields and at various academic levels. These writers should have strong language skills to produce high-quality papers.

The quality of work is a big deal. It depends on how well the research is done, the formatting, the writing style, and the grammar. A reliable service will ensure your paper meets your specific needs and follows the highest academic standards.

A good service should have a strict policy against plagiarism when writing essays, and ensure that your essays are written from scratch.

A great experience comes from excellent customer support, available whenever you need it. The cost should be reasonable, and most importantly, you should feel like you're getting good value for your money.

So what is the best essay writing service?

With a rating of 4.92/5 according to more than 5,740 reviews, PaperHelp is the best essay writing website overall. Students praise this service for having the option to have their papers written in as little as 3 hours after providing all the necessary order details.

This company offers a wide range of services and caters to different needs, but one of the main reasons why PaperHelp stands out is their careful selection of writers. Every professional writer goes through a three-step verification process, so only the best essay writers and most qualified professionals get hired.

More Information

For more information on why these companies are considered the best for essay writing, as well as details about the survey, refer to .

About Essay Observer

Essay Observer is an independent review site dedicated to providing honest and comprehensive evaluations of top essay writing services. Our mission is to help students make informed decisions by offering detailed reviews, user ratings, and expert insights into the quality, pricing, and reliability of various writing platforms.

Source:

