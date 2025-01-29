Iranian FM: Distrust Still Prevails In Iran-US Relations

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, Jan 29 (KUNA) -- Iranian Foreign Abbas Araghchi said Wednesday that the state of "distrust" continues to dominate relations between Iran and the United States.

In remarks to reporters during a cabinet meeting, Araghchi emphasized that "naturally, the issue of distrust cannot be resolved easily with just words or pleasant phrases; it requires practical actions and specific policies. Once these are implemented, they will be reviewed and decisions will be made accordingly."

In response to a question regarding negotiations with the United States, Araghchi confirmed, "no decision has been made in this regard, and the state of distrust remains in place in the relationship between the two countries."

He further explained, "Iran had previously signed an agreement and adhered to it, whereas the other side violated it," referring to the US withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal.

Regarding media reports about potential negotiations with the US, Araghchi clarified that no "specific messages" had been sent or received between the two sides.

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) was signed in 2015 in Vienna between Iran and the P5+1 group, which includes the United States, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, and China. However, the United States withdrew from the agreement in May 2018 during the first term of President Donald Trump and re-imposed stringent sanctions on Tehran. (end)

