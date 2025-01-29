Ukraine, Croatia To Jointly Monitor Russia's Shadow Fleet
1/29/2025 9:08:27 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and his Croatian counterpart, Andrej Plenkovic, discussed the creation of a joint working group to monitor the illegal activities of Russia's shadow fleet.
Shmyhal stated this at a joint press conference with Plenkovic in Zagreb on Wednesday, Ukrinform reports.
"Another topic of our conversation with Prime Minister Plenkovic was how we can weaken the aggressor -- Russia. Sanctions remain the number one tool. It is important to continue countering Russia's shadow fleet. It not only helps the Putin Regime evade sanctions but also threatens NATO member states. The Prime Minister and I agreed on the possibility of establishing a joint Ukrainian-Croatian working group to monitor the illegal activities of Russia's shadow fleet," Shmyhal said.
He stressed that both countries would work to ensure Russia pays for its aggression. Croatia already supports the Register of Damage for Ukraine, while Ukraine continues to push for the full confiscation of frozen Russian assets to fund stability and recovery, Shmyhal said.
Shmyhal arrived in Zagreb on January 29. As part of his visit, he is also scheduled to meet with Croatian Parliament Speaker Gordan Jandrokovic.
Photo credit: Denys Shmyhal / Telegram
