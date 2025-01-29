Pet Wearable Market To Reach USD 14.85 Billion By 2034, Growing At A 14.9% CAGR From 2025 To 2034

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Pet Wearable Market

The surge in pet possession and notable funding in pet tracing technologies is driving the demand.

- Polaris Market ResearchNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Our pet wearable market report has been prepared using advanced methodologies and research techniques to help businesses make strategic business decisions.The most recent research study by Polaris Market Research reveals that the pet wearable market is anticipated to flourish at a stable rate. With a projected CAGR of 14.9%, the market was valued at USD 3.19 billion in 2024. It is ready to grow to USD 14.85 billion by 2034.Market Introduction:As the human wearable market commences to come of age, a number of engrossment and advancements are taking place in pet wearables extent. A growing aggregate of pet owners becoming more technologically sharp has powered commodity inventions that conventionally were restricted to GPS tracking.Download Free Sample PDF Copy of the Report:/request-for-sample?utm_source=EIN&utm_medium=EIN&utm_campaign=EIN&utm_id=01While location tracking persists to be the biggest piece of the pie, other solutions, such as health observing gadgets, have been gaining traction. Growing consciousness about pets' mental and physical well-being is pushing the pet wearable market demand.Market Drivers and Opportunities:Escalated Spending on Pets: Growing disbursement on pets and animals, worries over pet obesity, and the growing approval of pet insurance are pushing the market forward. The congruence of Internet of Things (IoT) gadgets that reinforce the conveyance of real-time data regarding pet wellbeing to pet owners and veterinarians is boosting the demand for pet wearable market growth.Growing Pet Humanization: The pet humanization trend, which includes handling pets as a family group and soliciting human situations and dietary motifs, has caused an escalated demand for progressive devices among pet owners.Technological Progressions: The affiliation of progressive technologies such as AI, ML, and IoT powers market development. By influencing AI and IoT technologies, standard pet wearable commodities can be enhanced to offer smart potential for surveying and translating pet health details.Top Companies:Understanding key players and their initiatives provides valuable insights into the competitive landscape and emerging opportunities in the market. Here are the top companies in the market:.Datamars.Felcana.FitBark Service.Avid Identification Systems, Inc..Barking Labs.LATSEN.Link My Pet.Garmin Ltd..GoPro Inc..Loc8tor Ltd..PetPace.uk..Mars, Incorporated.PETFON.TractiveRequest for a Discount on this Report Before Purchase:/request-for-discount-pricing?utm_source=EIN&utm_medium=EIN&utm_campaign=EIN&utm_id=01Segmental Analysis:.The pet wearable market segmentation is based on product, technology, animal type, application, and region..By product analysis, the smart collars segment held the largest market share. This is due to them being lined wirelessly to the pet owner's smartphone, permitting them to observe the pet's well-being, health, training, and food bearing..By technology analysis, the RFID segment is poised to register a significant CAGR. This is due to preciseness and reliability being the leading factors of the RFID technologies.Regional Overview:The research report covers all the major regions and sub-regions of the pet wearable market. The study provides market insights into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.North America: North America accounted for the largest market share. This is primarily because of a growing trend of pet acquisition, escalated worries connected to feedstock well-being, and surging per capita disbursement of pet owners.Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR from 2025 to 2034. The region's growing cases of detrimental conditions in pets fuel the regional market expansion.Inquire more about this Report Before Purchase:/inquire-before-buying?utm_source=EIN&utm_medium=EIN&utm_campaign=EIN&utm_id=01FAQs:How much is the pet wearable market?The market size was valued at USD 3.19 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 14.85 billion by 2034.Which region held the largest pet wearable market share in 2024?North America accounted for the largest region-wise market share in 2024.Which segment by product held the largest share of the market revenue in 2024?The smart collar segment accounted for the largest market share in 2024.What is the growth rate of the market?The market is projected to register a CAGR of 14.9% from 2025 to 2034.Browse PMR's Pet Wearable Market Report Coverage from Different Publications:Pet Wearable Market Size Expected to Reach US$ 14.85 Billion by 2034 with a CAGR of 14.9%Browse More Research Reports:Software-Defined Data Center Market:Progressive Web Apps Market:Cloud Services Brokerage Market:5G NTN Market:Identity Security Posture Management (ISPM) Market:About Polaris Market Research & Consulting, Inc:Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR's clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR's diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semiconductors, and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR's customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high-growth markets, emerging business environments, and the latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced, and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added

