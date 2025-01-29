Medical SPA Market Is Expected To Reach A Revenue Of USD 83.9 Bn By 2033, At 15.7% CAGR: Dimension Market Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Advancements and Projections in the Medical SPA Market: Insights, Trends, Opportunities, and Recent Developments New York, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overview Global Medical SPA Market is forecasted to reach USD 22.2 billion by the end of 2024 and grow to U SD 83.9 billion in 2033, with a CAGR of 15.7% . A medical spa, commonly known as a med spa, is a hybrid between a conventional day spa and a medical clinic. It offers several cosmetic and aesthetic treatments that, in most locations, are performed under the supervision of licensed healthcare professionals, including doctors, nurse practitioners, or physician assistants. This growth can be attributed to increasing consumer awareness about self-care and anti-aging services, affiliated with the rapid growth taking place within the wellness tourism industry. Apart from this, theme vacations related to wellness, being offered as a part of the packages by hotels, is one of the major growth contributors. Click to Request Sample Report and Drive Impactful Decisions:

The US Medical SPA Market The US Medical SPA Market is projected to reach USD 8.0 billion by the end of 2024 and grow substantially to an expected USD 27.7 billion market by 2033 at an anticipated CAGR of 14.7% . The driving forces behind the demand for services offered by medical spas include increasing consumer demand for non-invasive cosmetic procedures and overall wellness orientation. Increasing disposable income and an aging population in need of age-defying treatments contribute significantly to market growth. Some of the trends include personalized treatment depending on the needs and preferences of the individual patient. There is also a growing trend toward holistic wellness with a focus on traditional spa treatments combined with medical procedures. Important Insights

Market Growth: The Global Medical SPA market is anticipated to reach a value of USD 58.1 billion , showcasing a CAGR of 15.7% within the forecasted period of 2025-2033.

Service Type Analysis: Facial Treatment is anticipated to become the leading segment in the Medical SPA market, the segment is projected to attain a revenue share of 55.2% in 2024.

Gender Analysis: The female category is likely to lead the demand curve of the Medical SPA market, accounting for about 78.9% of revenue share in 2024.

Age Analysis: Adult segment will continue to dominate the market share with 73.2% revenue in 2024.

Service provider Analysis: Single ownership is expected to dominate the market share with 40.1% by 2024. Regional Analysis: North America is likely to lead in the global Medical SPA market, accounting for 42.3% of the market share in 2024. Latest Trends

Growth of Medical Tourism: Increasing global attention and government support for medical tourism enhance opportunities for medical spas, particularly in countries with accredited healthcare facilities. Targeted Marketing Strategies for Medical Spas: Utilizing social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok for targeted marketing can help spas attract younger demographics through engaging content and client testimonials. Competitive Landscape

Highly Competitive Market: The medical spa market features a mix of established players and emerging companies. Leading firms often acquire niche players to expand service offerings and geographic reach. Collaborative Partnerships: Medical spas are forming partnerships with cosmetic companies and wellness brands to enhance service quality and create comprehensive beauty and wellness packages, fostering customer loyalty. Some of the prominent market players:

Report Highlights Details Market Size (2024) USD 22.6 Bn Forecast Value (2033) USD 83.9 Bn CAGR (2024-2033) 15.7% North America Revenue Share 42.3% The US Market Size (2024) % Historical Data 2018 - 2023 Forecast Data 2025 - 2033 Base Year 2023 Estimate Year 2024 Segments Covered By Service, By Gender, By Age, By Service Provider Regional Coverage North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Market Analysis

Females are projected to contribute approximately 78.9% of the revenue in the medical spa market by the end of 2024. This is because they are the main clients and, therefore, extra services tend to target them specifically. Botox treatments and other dermal injections have gained immense popularity among women who wish to improve their looks and boost their self-esteem.

Facial enhancement treatment such as Botox is one of the many treatments most of them go for. These non-invasive alternatives to liposuction enable one to reduce resistant fat without surgery, without scarring, and extensive recovery.





Medical SPA Market Segmentation

By Service



Facial Treatment

Body Shaping & Contouring

Hair Removal

Scar Revision

Tattoo Removal Others

By Gender



Male Female

By Age



Adolescent

Adult Geriatric

By Service Provider



Single Ownership

Group Ownership

Free-standing Medical Practice Associated Spas

Growth Drivers



Increasing Demand for Beauty Treatments: Growing consumer interest in non-invasive and minimally invasive aesthetic treatments such as Botox, dermal fillers, and laser hair removal, driven by quick recovery times and social media influence. Cosmetic Technology: Rapid advancements in cosmetic technology, including laser therapy and skin rejuvenation, enhance treatment efficiency, safety, and comfort, allowing for personalized procedures.

Restraints



High Cost of Advanced Equipment and Technology: Substantial upfront and maintenance costs associated with advanced medical and aesthetic equipment may hinder smaller spas from competing effectively. Risks Associated with Non-Surgical Procedures: Potential side effects, such as allergic reactions and infections, may deter consumers from opting for non-surgical treatments despite their general safety.

Growth Opportunities



Growth of Medical Tourism: Increasing global attention and government support for medical tourism enhance opportunities for medical spas, particularly in countries with accredited healthcare facilities. Targeted Marketing Strategies for Medical Spas: Utilizing social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok for targeted marketing can help spas attract younger demographics through engaging content and client testimonials.

Regional Analysis

It is expected that North America will lead the market in Medical SPA, contributing up to 42.3% revenue share in 2024, as people demand wellness and luxury beauty treatments. The needed and wanted services for better health and appearance, such as BOTOX and dermal fillers, are thus demanded and are willing to be paid for by individuals of this region.

Some strengths of North America include advanced technologies, skilled professionals that include licensed dermatologists and estheticians, and a strong health infrastructure. Therefore, this will allow different medical centers to offer a wide range of cosmetic procedures, both non-invasive and minimally invasive.





By Region

North America



The U.S. Canada

Europe



Germany

The U.K.

France

Italy

Russia

Spain

Benelux

Nordic Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific



China

Japan

South Korea

India

ANZ

ASEAN Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America



Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Colombia Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Egypt Rest of MEA

Recent Developments



April 2024: JEUNESSE unveiled a cutting-edge HydraFacial treatment at its Jeunesse Medical Spa locations in Holmdel and Old Bridge, United States.

January 2024: Empower Aesthetics, a national platform for medical aesthetics, announced a partnership with DermaTouch RN, a prominent medical aesthetic practice with locations in Houston and San Antonio, Texas, as well as AW Skin Co., a well-respected medical spa and wellness center with three sites in Cool Springs, Franklin, and Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

November 2023: MD Esthetics completed the acquisition of Medical Aesthetics of New England (MANE), a well-established medical spa operating two locations in Acton and Fitchburg, Massachusetts.

November 2023: SHA Wellness Clinic revealed plans to open its first international location in Mexico in January 2024, marking the initial phase of its global expansion strategy, which will include an Abu Dhabi site in 2025. January 2023: Chiva Som launched an online program for naturopathic and nutritional consultations aimed at children, reflecting its commitment to holistic health by providing tailored wellness guidance for younger individuals.

