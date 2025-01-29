HTCIA Rebrands As High Technology Cyber Investigation Association

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

WESTFORD, Mass., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The High Crime Investigation Association (HTCIA), a leading professional organization dedicated to investigations involving advanced technology, announced that it is officially changing its operating name to the High Investigation Association. The name change, which was formally approved by the International Board of Directors on October 18, 2024, reflects the organization's commitment to evolving alongside the ever-changing landscape of cybercrime and digital investigations.

"The new name better encompasses the diverse range of professionals and skill sets that are essential to modern investigations," said HTCIA International President Denis Roussel. "While digital forensics remains a core component of our mission, we recognize that cyber investigations now require a much broader approach, encompassing areas such as Open Source Intelligence, Blockchain, Cryptography, Malware Analysis, and Incident Response."

The rebranding also aims to address the misconception that HTCIA is exclusively for law enforcement professionals. The organization's membership has diversified significantly in recent years and now includes a wide range of experts from the private sector, cybersecurity operations, even criminal prosecutors, litigation and defense lawyers.

"We want to make it clear that HTCIA is open to professionals, academics and even students who are passionate about high-tech investigations," added Roussel. "Our goal is to foster collaboration and knowledge-sharing across all disciplines involved in combating cybercrime."

The High Technology Cyber Investigation Association will continue to provide its members with valuable resources, including training, certification and networking opportunities. The organization also plans to expand its partnerships with industry leaders and academic institutions to promote research and innovation in the field of cyber investigations.

About HTCIA

Formerly known as the High Technology Crime Investigation Association, HTCIA was founded in 1986 as a non-profit organization that provides education and collaboration opportunities to its members worldwide for the prevention and investigation of high-tech crimes. HTCIA, a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit with chapters globally, holds seminars, summits and conferences annually and now goes by the name High Technology Cyber Investigation Association. Supporting investigations involving advanced technology, its members come from diverse professional backgrounds including law enforcement, the private sector and academia. The association provides a platform for collaboration, knowledge-sharing and professional development in the field of cyber investigations. For more information, visit .

