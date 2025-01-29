El Pollo Loco Brings Sweet Heat With New Mango Habanero Chicken

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Flavor Innovation Available for a Limited Time Starting January 30

COSTA MESA, Calif., Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- El Pollo Loco , the nation's leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant known for its craveable, flavorful food, is cranking up the heat with the all-new Mango Habanero Fire-Grilled Chicken. With a perfect blend of sweet and spicy, there's no better complement to the chain's fire-grilled chicken. For a limited time, starting January 30, fans can satisfy their swicy cravings with the new Mango Habanero Chicken Meals and Family Meals or order it a la carte.

“After months of culinary development in our test kitchen, we are pleased to introduce this new vibrant Mango Habanero Sauce which perfectly balances the sweetness of mango puree with the fiery kick of habanero peppers,” said Chef Rene Pisciotti, El Pollo Loco's Head of Culinary Innovation.“This flavor combination amplifies our citrus-marinated, fire-grilled chicken.”

The new Mango Habanero Chicken is El Pollo Loco's first chicken flavor innovation in almost a decade, and its introduction couldn't be more perfectly timed as the brand enters its 50th anniversary year. Mango Habanero Chicken is available on all Individual or Family Chicken Meals for no additional charge.

“We are thrilled to offer consumers a delicious new flavor that delivers on taste at a value price that we know consumers are looking for,” said Liz Williams, El Pollo Loco CEO.“Our ability to bring together flavorful, healthier options and a winning customer experience truly differentiates El Pollo Loco”

El Pollo Loco has extended their value proposition recently through promotions such as their two for $5 Taco Tuesday deal, $5 Original Pollo Bowl, as well as their new Loco Friday Drops, which feature a rotating cast of deals and giveaways every Friday through the end of 2025, exclusively for Loco Rewards Members.

Pricing starts at $9.19 for a 2-pc Individual Chicken Meal, which includes 2 small sides, and $25.79 for an 8-pc Family Chicken Meal, which includes 2 large sides. For an additional charge, Mango Habanero Sauce is also available as a side for dipping or pouring over other favorite menu items. Pricing and participation may vary by location.

Be sure to download the Loco Rewards app and follow @elpolloloco on social media to be among the first to learn about deals and menu offerings.

Planning a large gathering? El Pollo Loco catering is perfect for any event. Price and availability may vary by location.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco (Nasdaq: LOCO) is the nation's leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant known for its craveable, flavorful, and better-for-you offerings. Recently voted as the #1“Best Restaurant for Quick, Healthy Food” in USA TODAY's 10 Best Readers' Choice Award , our menu features innovative meals with Mexican flavors made daily in our restaurants using quality ingredients. At El Pollo Loco , inclusivity is at the heart of our culture. Our community of over 4,000 employees reflects our commitment to creating a workplace where everyone has a seat at our table. Since 1980, El Pollo Loco has successfully expanded its presence, operating more than 495 company-owned and franchised restaurants across seven U.S. states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana. The company has also extended its footprint internationally, with ten licensed restaurant locations in the Philippines. For more information or to place an order , visit the Loco Rewards app or ElPolloLoco.com . Follow us on Instagram , TikTok , Facebook , or X .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Glenda Vaquerano

The ID Agency

Account Director

...

Brittney Shaffer

El Pollo Loco

Director of Brand Communications

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at