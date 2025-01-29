Phathom Pharmaceuticals To Present At The Guggenheim Securities SMID Cap Biotech Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PHAT), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases, announced today that members of the management team will participate in a fireside chat at the Guggenheim Securities SMID Cap Biotech on Thursday, February 6, 2025, at 10:00 am ET.

Company management will also participate in one-on-one meetings during the conference, which will run from February 5-6, 2025, in New York, NY.

To access the live webcast and archived recording of the event, visit the Events & Presentations section of the Phathom website at . A recording will be available for 90 days following the conclusion of the meeting.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. Phathom has in-licensed the exclusive rights to vonoprazan, a first-in-class potassium-competitive acid blocker (PCAB) that is currently marketed in the United States as VOQUEZNA® (vonoprazan) tablets for the treatment of heartburn associated with Non-Erosive GERD in adults, the healing and maintenance of healing of Erosive GERD in adults and relief of associated heartburn, in addition to VOQUEZNA® TRIPLE PAK® (vonoprazan tablets, amoxicillin capsules, clarithromycin tablets) and VOQUEZNA® DUAL PAK® (vonoprazan tablets, amoxicillin capsules) for the treatment of H. pylori infection in adults. For more information about Phathom, visit the company's website at and follow on LinkedIn and X .

