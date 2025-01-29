Azerbaijan-Pakistan Military Cooperation Expands With Joint Projects

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov
Azerbaijan and Pakistan are keen to forge deeper cooperation in
the defence industries.
The history of military cooperation between the two countries
dates back to Azerbaijan's gaining independence, and this
partnership reached a pinnacle last year with the JF-17 Thunder
deal. In September 2024, Azerbaijan purchased Pakistani-made
military aircraft that had been eagerly awaited. Thanks to its
advanced technical features, Azerbaijan has outpaced all its
neighbours, except Russia.
Before this landmark deal, Pakistan had already provided
Azerbaijan with several weapons, including the PAC MFI-17 Mushshak
light training aircraft and the KRL 122 Multiple Launch Rocket
System (MLRS). Additionally, in 2014, the two nations signed a
bilateral military cooperation agreement, under which Pakistan
trained nearly a hundred military units in Azerbaijan. Furthermore,
Azerbaijani military pilots received training in Islamabad.
Recent events demonstrate that both countries are eager to
extend their relations further to include defence industry
cooperation. The meeting between Azerbaijan's Minister of Defense
Industry and Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif is a
precursor to future developments. This event garnered wide
attention in Pakistan, though detailed information was not
provided.
The relationship between Azerbaijan and Pakistan is poised to
reach new heights as they collaborate on defence industry projects.
Pakistan's extensive experience in both aviation and the creation
of ground military equipment provides Azerbaijan with valuable
expertise. In turn, Azerbaijan's strategic positioning and defence
needs offer Pakistan an opportunity to showcase its technological
capabilities.
Speaking to Azernews on the issue, military
expert Ramil Mammadli noted that currently, Azerbaijan is currently
taking multifaceted steps and implementing reforms to develop its
defence industry. He indicated that one of these steps includes the
reformation and expansion of the existing capabilities of the
Azerbaijani defence industry complex.
“An important aspect of this initiative is deepening cooperation
with friendly and strategic partner countries, among which Pakistan
is a key player. For many years, Azerbaijan and Pakistan have had
military and military-technical cooperation. This collaboration
continues within the context of the defence industry. Joint
production and modernization efforts are underway for some products
used by both the Azerbaijani and Pakistani armies, further
deepening the cooperation between Azerbaijan and Pakistan in the
defence sector,” Ramil Mammadli added.
The expert emphasises that the cooperation between Azerbaijan
and Pakistan in the field of defence industry complexes can be
quite multifaceted. Pakistan has experience in both aviation and
the creation of ground military equipment and apparatus used by
land forces, and Azerbaijan can utilize this experience to develop
practical products.
“It is likely that negotiations are ongoing regarding the
creation of defence industry products between Azerbaijan and
Pakistan, although no specific details about the current stage of
these discussions have been disclosed. I believe that there can be
cooperation between Azerbaijan and Pakistan in the fields of
aviation, ground equipment, and the formation of radar systems.
This means that Azerbaijan will benefit from Pakistan's experience,
while Pakistan will gain insights into Azerbaijan's experience and
capabilities,” concluded military expert Ramil Mammadli.
