PM Shmyhal Arrives In Croatia
1/29/2025 8:15:16 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has arrived in Zagreb, where he is scheduled to meet with Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković and Speaker Gordan Jandroković.
The head of the Ukrainian government announced this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.
“We have arrived in Zagreb, where we will hold talks with the Croatian leaders. We will meet with Prime Minister Andrej Plenković and Speaker Gordan Jandroković,” he wrote.
Shmyhal specified that the agenda will address critical issues, including European energy security, demining efforts in Ukraine, and the approach to achieving a just peace.
Additionally, a meeting with representatives of the Croatian business is scheduled to take place, with the aim of engaging them in reconstruction projects and investments in Ukraine.
\“We are strengthening bilateral partnership for the welfare and victory of Ukraine,” he added.
Photo: Telegram / Denys Shmyhal
