ATTUNE And Middesk Partner To Accelerate Business Onboarding And Lending

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ATTUNE Logo (PRNewsfoto/ATTUNE)

Seamless integration enhances KYB compliance and accelerates digital origination for banks and credit unions

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ATTUNE , the all-in-one digital origination for banks and credit unions, today announced a partnership with Middesk , a leading business identity platform. This collaboration integrates Middesk's advanced business verification into ATTUNE's digital origination platform, helping institutions reduce fraud, ensure compliance and accelerate onboarding and lending for businesses.

"There are 30 million companies in the United States with more than 400,000 companies formed every year, nearly 30% more than the number of people born. Verifying those businesses can be very difficult," said Kyle Mack, CEO of Middesk. "Our partnership with ATTUNE provides financial institutions with accurate, real-time business data to accelerate onboarding and lending, reduce risk, and enhance operational efficiency."

As part of its partnership with ATTUNE, Middesk provides the most up-to-date government data on businesses available, insights drawn from online information, scoring models that provide actionable insights around various types of risk, and a unified lien filing solution to streamline underwriting, helping to drive higher conversion rates while minimizing churn.

"At ATTUNE, we focus on empowering banks and credit unions to simplify processes and drive more growth," said AK Patel , CEO and Founder of ATTUNE. "As fraud, sanctions, and geopolitical landscapes evolve, lenders face increasing risks and banking's competitive landscape requires optimal onboarding experiences. With this partnership, we are equipping our customers with essential, reliable data and insights about prospective borrowers to successfully navigate and lead in this environment."

ATTUNE's platform provides a single, streamlined workflow that consolidates onboarding and lending journeys into an all-in-one solution, eliminating the need for multiple tools or systems. With Middesk's automated verification tools, ATTUNE enables financial institutions to reduce manual processes, improve accuracy and deliver a faster, more reliable experience for the businesses they serve.

As regulatory demands continue to grow, ATTUNE and Middesk's integrated solution offers a critical advantage for financial institutions seeking to improve compliance, mitigate risk, and increase member satisfaction.

To learn more about ATTUNE and its end-to-end digital banking solutions, visit .

About ATTUNE

ATTUNE is transforming digital origination with its all-in-one platform that empowers banks and credit unions to streamline onboarding, lending and real-time cross-selling. With ATTUNE, financial institutions typically achieve lending cycles up to 75% faster and onboarding times up to 90% quicker. Learn more at . Follow us on LinkedIn

About Middesk

Middesk is a leading business identity platform modernizing business verification, risk evaluation, and compliance. Its fast and frictionless identity-as-a-service APIs address KYB, credit assessment, and tax registration services, updated in days rather than months. More than 500 customers in the fintech, banking, lending, marketplace, insurance, and payroll sectors trust Middesk to help them safely verify, underwrite, and grow their businesses with names that include Plaid, Bluevine, Rippling, and Novo. Middesk has been recognized as a top U.S. fintech by Forbes as one of its Fintech 50. For more information, visit middesk .

Media Contacts:

For ATTUNE:

Media Relations Team

[email protected]

For Middesk:

Liang Zhao

Vansary for Middesk

[email protected]

505-720-6933

SOURCE ATTUNE

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED