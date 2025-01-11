As An Actor, You Shouldn’T Be Afraid, Says Director Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Jan 11 (IANS) Director Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi, whose romantic drama 'Kadhalikka Neramillai' is to hit screens on January 14, says that actors musn't be afraid to experiment as it is only when they are open to doing more characters will directors be able to write new, different characters.

Speaking at the pre-release event of Kadhalikka Neramillai, Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi praised all her cast and crew members.

While talking about Vinay Rai, who plays a pivotal role in the film, Kiruthiga said, When I met him for the first time to narrate the script to him, he thought for a moment. He said, 'Kiru... will this be okay? Will they typecast me after this film?' I said, 'We have to break certain things in society. We have to normalise certain things in society.' He replied, " I completely trust you." From that point on, he hasn't even checked the footage or asked any questions. That is why he is one of the best actors who is willing to do different characters.”

Kiruthiga went on to disclose that Vinay wasn't the only actor who was hesitant to do this character initially.

“In fact, when I had approached two other actors for this character, they too.... I think the actors are scared. As an actor, you shouldn't be afraid. You might fail. It might not work out. But if you don't try, directors won't be able to write more characters,” she said, before turning to Vinay Rai and saying,“You have given me scope to try something new."

Kadhalikka Neramillai, which has been directed by Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi, features Nithya Menen and Jayam Ravi in the lead. The film also features actors Vinay Rai, Yogi Babu, TJ Banu, John Kokken, Lal, Lakshmi Ramakrishnan, Singer Mano, Vinothini and Rohaan Singh among others.

Music for the film is by A R Rahman and cinematography is by Gavemic Ary. Editing for the film is by Lawrence Kishore and choreography is by Shobi Paulraj, Sandy, Leelavathi. The film has been produced by Red Giant Movies.

