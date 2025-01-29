Ukrainian rams vehicle into Russian embassy in Sweden

(MENAFN) Swedish have arrested a 45-year-old Ukrainian national after he attempted to ram his car into the gates of the Russian Embassy in Stockholm on Tuesday morning. The embassy reported that no serious damage or injuries occurred during the incident, but it criticized the local law enforcement for not preventing the event. The individual was quickly detained by police.



The embassy noted that the suspect was already known to both Russian diplomats and Swedish authorities, having previously carried out similar on Russian facilities in Sweden in 2015 and 2018. At that time, he was considered mentally unfit and received treatment ordered by Swedish authorities.



Despite his history of sabotage, the embassy claimed that no significant action had been taken against him by the police, which contributed to the incident. Swedish police confirmed the arrest, with the case being investigated as an attempted aggravated trespassing. They did not reveal the nationality of the suspect.



This attack follows a series of similar incidents in which Russian diplomatic missions in Sweden have been targeted, including a drone attack in November that dropped paint on the embassy building. In 2024, the embassy reported multiple acts of vandalism, including egg-throwing and graffiti. Under the 1961 Vienna Convention, host countries are responsible for protecting diplomatic missions from such acts of violence or intrusion.

