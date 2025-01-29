US witnesses notable shift

(MENAFN) Just a week into President Trump’s term, the United States is already witnessing a notable shift, distinct from both Biden's policies and those of previous administrations. Through a series of presidential decrees, appointments, and revocations, has signaled to Americans and the world that this is more than just a change of administrations; it represents a fundamental shift, particularly on domestic issues like immigration, healthcare, and culture. When it comes to foreign policy, however, it is difficult to identify revolutionary changes. On certain matters, such as relations with China, there seems to be continuity. Yet, in other areas, such as NATO and international relations, Trump demands greater reciprocity and expects other nations, especially NATO members, to contribute more financially in exchange for continued U.S. commitment. In a speech at the annual economic conference in Davos, Trump did not issue warnings to Russia, Canada, Panama, or Denmark. However, he notably omitted any mention of Iran, an issue central to Israel’s political and security agenda.



The key question is whether the U.S., under Trump, will collaborate with Israel in military action against Tehran to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons and curbing its regional influence. Iran, in Trump's current term, is in a weaker position than before, due to Israel’s military and intelligence successes against Iranian proxies, including Hezbollah, as well as operations within Iran itself. Security expert Arik Edelman believes that Iran is more vulnerable today, and that its aggressive behavior can be contained through focused economic and political pressure, without resorting to military action. Trump will soon face a decision on his political-security strategy regarding Iran: will he negotiate a new deal, possibly broader than the one he discarded from the Obama administration, or will he pursue comprehensive pressure, including military action? Trump’s response to a reporter's question about supporting an Israeli strike on Iran’s nuclear sites was telling: he "hoped there was no need for it." This response may be interpreted as both a warning to Iran and a subtle message to Israel. Over recent months, some in Israel have adjusted their expectations of the Trump administration, with many noting the president’s strong support for Israel. His recent decisions, such as the release of heavy bombs delayed under Biden, further signal a clear message to Iran. However, given Trump’s tendency to change his mind on matters, it remains uncertain where his policies will ultimately lead.

MENAFN29012025000045015687ID1109143031