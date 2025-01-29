UN Office reports more than 376,000 Palestinians returned to northern Gaza Strip

(MENAFN) The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs reported that more than 376,000 Palestinians have returned to the northern Gaza Strip between Monday morning and Tuesday afternoon. The office highlighted that half of these returnees are men, with women making up a quarter and children comprising the remaining quarter. These figures were provided by a working group that includes various organizations, which have set up census points across the region.



Since Monday, tens of thousands of Gazans have crossed the coastal road, al-Rasheed, on foot, heading to the northern Gaza Strip. Many had spent two nights in the open, waiting for permission to pass. Additionally, hundreds of vehicles have entered the northern Gaza Strip through a checkpoint in central Gaza, supervised by American and Egyptian security companies. These vehicles were inspected according to an agreement between Hamas and Israel.



Palestinian estimates suggest that around 1.1 million Palestinians have been displaced from northern Gaza to the south and central parts of the strip. This displacement followed forced evacuation orders issued by the Israeli military after the onset of heavy aerial bombardments, which began with the outbreak of the war on October 7, 2023.

