UN Secretary-General calls on Israeli government to retract its decision requiring UNRWA to stop its services in Jerusalem

(MENAFN) UN Secretary-General António Guterres called on the Israeli to retract its decision requiring the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) to stop its services in Jerusalem and evacuate its managed buildings by January 30. In a letter obtained by the Jordan News Agency "Petra," Guterres urged Israel to reconsider this move, citing the framework that governs UNRWA’s operations and its crucial role. He referenced an agreement between Israel and the UN from 1967, as well as the Convention on the Privileges and Immunities of the United Nations, which applies to UNRWA.



Guterres emphasized that international law prohibits Israel from asserting sovereignty over the occupied Palestinian territories, and Israel cannot use its national laws, including one that bans UNRWA, to justify failing to meet its international obligations. He also pointed to UN General Assembly resolutions that authorized UNRWA’s mandate to operate in these areas, including Jerusalem, and reminded Israel that as an occupying power, it is obligated to implement mechanisms to assist civilians in the occupied territories. Any action hindering UNRWA's operations would severely impede the humanitarian response in these areas. Guterres also noted that the General Assembly's resolution from its emergency session on January 11, 2024, reaffirmed that no organization can replace UNRWA’s essential services and mandate.

