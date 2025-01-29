Prabowo: 100 Days Of A Presidency That Delivers

(MENAFN- Asia Times) As someone who has known President Prabowo Subianto for many years, I am not at all surprised by the way he has approached his first 100 days in office.

Those who have worked with him will recognize his relentless focus, disciplined leadership and determination to deliver results. This is a man who has spent a lifetime living by the principle that leadership is not about words; it is about action.

From his days in the military, where he served on the front lines during some of Indonesia's most challenging moments, to his career, Prabowo has always been a man of his word. As president, he has carried the same sense of mission, honoring the promises he made to the Indonesian people.

In these first 100 days, his administration has acted with urgency and purpose to deliver on its election pledges. The results speak for themselves. Social programs are up and running, infrastructure projects are advancing and fiscal discipline is being upheld.

The policies launched during this time are already improving lives and laying the foundations for Indonesia's transformation into a modern, dynamic and respected nation.

One of the clearest examples of his commitment to action is the free school lunch program – a key campaign pledge that is already being implemented across the country.

This initiative is about much more than just providing food. Proper nutrition improves children's performance in school and gives them a better chance to succeed in life. By ensuring that children can focus on their studies, this program is an investment in Indonesia's greatest asset: its people.