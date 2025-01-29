Cigarettes After Sex Cancels Bengaluru Concert At The Last Minute. Know Why

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Indie-pop Cigarettes After Sex cancelled their Bengaluru concer at the last minute, citing 'technical issues', reported News18.

The band added that tried their best to resolve the issue, but stated the show could not go on.

What the band said?

“Unfortunately the local production had technical difficulties they couldn't fix. We tried everything we could to make the show happen, but the problems are with the local production & beyond our control. We waited months & months to see you & are heartbroken," wrote the band on X (formerly known as Twitter).

The statement added,“We're unable to perform & unfortunately have to cancel tonight's show in Bengaluru. We're so incredibly sorry we can't see you all tonight & truly tried everything we could to make it happen."

“BookMyShow will reach out to you with information on refunds for the show as well," it further read.

Fans disappointed:

With the cancellation, hours before the scheduled performance at Bhartiya Mall , has left fans deeply frustrated and disappointed.

One individual wrote,“CAS getting cancelled due to 'technical difficulties' in the 'tech hub of India' is so ironic, lmao."

Another wrote,“Time to move the tech hub to another city.”

A third commented, "Technical difficulties in the Silicon Valley of India. Ironic. Man, has Bengaluru been reduced to linguistic chauvinism and trashy Bollywood nightlife beats? This was once a prime location for music artists. I hold fond memories of my Metallica concert here. Not anymore, I guess."

There were a few who compared the band's recent concert in Ahmedabad .