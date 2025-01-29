Eritrea: Eradication Of Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) In Anseba Region

(MENAFN- APO Group)

The progress made in eradicating female genital mutilation (FGM) in the Anseba Region has been attributed to the public's increased awareness. This was reported by Col. Tesfatsion Ghirmay, Director General of Social Services and Chairman of the Committee for Children's Rights and the Eradication of Harmful Practices in the region.

Col. Tesfatsion provided a comprehensive briefing, supported by videos, photos, and written documents, on the efforts made to implement Proclamation 158/2007, which aims to protect the rights of children and women. He highlighted that eight sub-zones in the region have now declared themselves free of FGM.

Col. Tesfatsion commended the collaborative efforts of the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare, the Ministry of Health, and the National Union of Eritrean Women's branch in the region.

