Avolta Capital Markets Day 2025
1/29/2025
Avolta AG
Avolta Capital Markets Day 2025 - Save The Date
29.01.2025
Please save the date for Avolta's 2025 Capital Markets Day. The event is set to be held in Barcelona on Thursday 26 June and will be hosted by Avolta CEO Xavier Rossinyol and CFO Yves Gerster.
More details to follow on our website .
