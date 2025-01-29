عربي


1/29/2025

Avolta Capital Markets Day 2025 - Save The Date
29.01.2025 / 06:30 CET/CEST

Please save the date for Avolta's 2025 Capital Markets Day. The event is set to be held in Barcelona on Thursday 26 June and will be hosted by Avolta CEO Xavier Rossinyol and CFO Yves Gerster.

