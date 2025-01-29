(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, January 28, 2025 – ManipalCigna Health Insurance in collaboration with the local government authorities, successfully organized a preventive healthcare camp in Bengaluru Urban this week with the broader vision of spreading health insurance awareness to the grassroots of India. The initiative provided health screening services including Blood Pressure, Eye check-ups and Blood Sugar tests to over 100 residents of Channenahalli Gram Panchayat, located in Bengaluru Urban district.



ManipalCigna Health Insurance in alignment with IRDAI’s mission of ‘Insurance for All’ by 2047, is focused on educating Indians about the importance of managing health as well as addressing the need for having adequate health coverage.



The camp was inaugurated by Panchayat Development Officer, Naranaswamy and Panchayat Member, Kaalayya, along with Sapna Desai, Chief Marketing Officer and India Project Lead - State Insurance Plan for ManipalCigna Health Insurance, Sapna Desai.



Speaking about the camp, Sapna Desai, Chief Marketing Officer and India Project Lead, ManipalCigna Health Insurance shared, “As an organization, we are committed to fostering healthier communities by making healthcare and health insurance accessible to everyone. We are glad to see the positive participation by the residents of Channenahalli today. Initiatives like these bring us closer to the vision of 'Insurance for All' by 2047."





