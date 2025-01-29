عربي


1/29/2025 2:15:47 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 29th January 2025

PayPoint plc

("PayPoint" or the "Company")

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec bank plc (“Investec”).

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase: 28th January 2025
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 11,906
Lowest price per share (pence): 691.00
Highest price per share (pence): 709.00
Weighted average price per day (pence): 703.1860

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

As of the date of this announcement, the Company's share capital consists of 71,359,833 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each. Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote in relation to all circumstances at general meetings of the Company. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

The above figure of 71,359,833 may be used by shareholders and others with notification obligations as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (p) Aggregated volume Lowest price per share (p) Highest price per share (p)
XLON 703.1860 11,906 691.00 709.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each trade Number of shares purchased Price (pence per share) Trading Venue Transaction Reference Number
28 January 2025 08:09:49 118 691.00 XLON 00320115656TRLO1
28 January 2025 08:46:32 200 697.00 XLON 00320134403TRLO1
28 January 2025 08:46:32 52 697.00 XLON 00320134404TRLO1
28 January 2025 08:46:37 24 696.00 XLON 00320134423TRLO1
28 January 2025 08:46:37 99 696.00 XLON 00320134424TRLO1
28 January 2025 09:09:27 127 697.00 XLON 00320145208TRLO1
28 January 2025 09:20:02 119 700.00 XLON 00320149406TRLO1
28 January 2025 09:27:57 123 701.00 XLON 00320151751TRLO1
28 January 2025 09:32:19 124 698.00 XLON 00320153017TRLO1
28 January 2025 09:52:00 121 698.00 XLON 00320158662TRLO1
28 January 2025 10:14:42 124 699.00 XLON 00320160456TRLO1
28 January 2025 10:14:42 123 699.00 XLON 00320160457TRLO1
28 January 2025 10:30:18 130 698.00 XLON 00320160943TRLO1
28 January 2025 10:42:54 126 700.00 XLON 00320161387TRLO1
28 January 2025 11:19:02 120 700.00 XLON 00320162595TRLO1
28 January 2025 11:55:44 124 699.00 XLON 00320163518TRLO1
28 January 2025 11:55:44 124 699.00 XLON 00320163519TRLO1
28 January 2025 11:55:44 123 699.00 XLON 00320163520TRLO1
28 January 2025 11:55:47 123 698.00 XLON 00320163523TRLO1
28 January 2025 12:54:35 50 699.00 XLON 00320164807TRLO1
28 January 2025 12:54:35 72 699.00 XLON 00320164808TRLO1
28 January 2025 13:05:42 88 699.00 XLON 00320164978TRLO1
28 January 2025 13:05:42 34 699.00 XLON 00320164979TRLO1
28 January 2025 13:10:30 122 698.00 XLON 00320165044TRLO1
28 January 2025 13:10:30 122 698.00 XLON 00320165045TRLO1
28 January 2025 13:29:40 144 700.00 XLON 00320165374TRLO1
28 January 2025 13:34:59 598 701.00 XLON 00320165478TRLO1
28 January 2025 13:58:50 616 701.00 XLON 00320166093TRLO1
28 January 2025 13:58:50 123 701.00 XLON 00320166094TRLO1
28 January 2025 14:00:10 386 701.00 XLON 00320166108TRLO1
28 January 2025 14:00:10 128 701.00 XLON 00320166109TRLO1
28 January 2025 14:00:10 129 701.00 XLON 00320166110TRLO1
28 January 2025 14:07:28 380 704.00 XLON 00320166517TRLO1
28 January 2025 14:11:46 249 704.00 XLON 00320166654TRLO1
28 January 2025 14:30:11 121 704.00 XLON 00320167294TRLO1
28 January 2025 14:30:11 120 704.00 XLON 00320167295TRLO1
28 January 2025 14:30:11 120 704.00 XLON 00320167296TRLO1
28 January 2025 14:30:16 252 703.00 XLON 00320167303TRLO1
28 January 2025 14:30:16 63 703.00 XLON 00320167304TRLO1
28 January 2025 14:30:16 63 703.00 XLON 00320167305TRLO1
28 January 2025 14:31:29 35 702.00 XLON 00320167372TRLO1
28 January 2025 14:31:29 94 702.00 XLON 00320167373TRLO1
28 January 2025 14:31:29 129 702.00 XLON 00320167374TRLO1
28 January 2025 14:31:29 129 702.00 XLON 00320167375TRLO1
28 January 2025 14:31:29 129 702.00 XLON 00320167376TRLO1
28 January 2025 14:38:39 118 702.00 XLON 00320167613TRLO1
28 January 2025 14:38:39 5 702.00 XLON 00320167614TRLO1
28 January 2025 15:00:50 122 703.00 XLON 00320168640TRLO1
28 January 2025 15:14:52 71 709.00 XLON 00320169330TRLO1
28 January 2025 15:14:52 78 709.00 XLON 00320169331TRLO1
28 January 2025 15:14:52 72 709.00 XLON 00320169332TRLO1
28 January 2025 15:14:52 519 709.00 XLON 00320169333TRLO1
28 January 2025 15:14:52 120 709.00 XLON 00320169334TRLO1
28 January 2025 15:14:52 111 709.00 XLON 00320169335TRLO1
28 January 2025 15:14:52 131 708.00 XLON 00320169336TRLO1
28 January 2025 15:14:52 234 708.00 XLON 00320169337TRLO1
28 January 2025 15:22:45 122 708.00 XLON 00320169748TRLO1
28 January 2025 15:24:37 108 708.00 XLON 00320169987TRLO1
28 January 2025 15:24:37 14 708.00 XLON 00320169988TRLO1
28 January 2025 15:26:29 121 708.00 XLON 00320170120TRLO1
28 January 2025 15:28:20 28 708.00 XLON 00320170207TRLO1
28 January 2025 15:28:20 93 708.00 XLON 00320170208TRLO1
28 January 2025 15:30:10 57 708.00 XLON 00320170311TRLO1
28 January 2025 15:30:10 65 708.00 XLON 00320170312TRLO1
28 January 2025 15:30:37 241 707.00 XLON 00320170343TRLO1
28 January 2025 15:34:47 119 705.00 XLON 00320170641TRLO1
28 January 2025 15:34:47 118 705.00 XLON 00320170642TRLO1
28 January 2025 15:34:47 118 705.00 XLON 00320170643TRLO1
28 January 2025 15:34:47 79 704.00 XLON 00320170644TRLO1
28 January 2025 15:57:49 33 705.00 XLON 00320171991TRLO1
28 January 2025 15:57:49 464 705.00 XLON 00320171992TRLO1
28 January 2025 15:57:49 124 705.00 XLON 00320171993TRLO1
28 January 2025 15:57:49 124 705.00 XLON 00320171994TRLO1
28 January 2025 15:57:49 124 705.00 XLON 00320171995TRLO1
28 January 2025 15:58:04 153 705.00 XLON 00320172006TRLO1
28 January 2025 15:58:04 69 705.00 XLON 00320172007TRLO1
28 January 2025 16:06:31 26 705.00 XLON 00320172560TRLO1
28 January 2025 16:06:31 98 705.00 XLON 00320172561TRLO1
28 January 2025 16:06:31 124 705.00 XLON 00320172562TRLO1
28 January 2025 16:06:31 116 705.00 XLON 00320172563TRLO1
28 January 2025 16:06:31 8 705.00 XLON 00320172564TRLO1
28 January 2025 16:16:33 70 708.00 XLON 00320173202TRLO1
28 January 2025 16:16:33 150 708.00 XLON 00320173203TRLO1
28 January 2025 16:16:33 240 708.00 XLON 00320173204TRLO1
28 January 2025 16:16:33 83 708.00 XLON 00320173205TRLO1
28 January 2025 16:16:33 72 708.00 XLON 00320173206TRLO1
28 January 2025 16:16:42 128 707.00 XLON 00320173241TRLO1
28 January 2025 16:19:18 116 706.00 XLON 00320173442TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc
Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer
Mobile: 07442 968960
Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global
Rollo Head
James Thompson
Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc
Carlton Nelson
Henry Reast
Telephone: 0207 597 5970


