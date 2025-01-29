Qatar Moms Celebrate Rang De Basanti 5.0

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The vibrant community of Qatar Moms (QAMO) came together to celebrate Rang De Basanti season 5.0, an exhilarating event that brought together over 100 women for a day of fun, camaraderie, and celebration.

This year Rang De Basanti 5.0, organised by QAMO Head Deepa Jaiswal and Akansha Sabharwal, was a day filled with joy and activities.

Adding to the festivities, a Sports Day was organised, where women enthusiastically participated in various games, showcasing their energy.

The event not only celebrated the vibrancy of Indian culture but also highlighted the strength and unity of the women within the QAMO community.

Participants left the event with smiles, cherished memories, and a renewed sense of belonging.

QAMO continues to set a benchmark for fostering inclusivity and empowerment among mothers, making it a cornerstone of support for women in Qatar.

QAMO is one of the most active and promising chapters of UNIMO (Universe of Moms), has grown exponentially since its inception and now boasts a remarkable 6,200 members. UNIMO itself, founded by Neha Kare Kanabar, is recognised as the world's largest community of mothers, connecting over 600,000 registered members globally.

QAMO was established as Qatar city chapter of UNIMO by Deepa Jaiswal on July 24, 2020, with the vision of creating a nurturing and supportive space for mothers in Qatar.

It has since become a thriving community that promotes love, respect, and mutual support among its members.