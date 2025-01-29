Qatar, Egypt Discuss Cooperation In Transportation

Minister of H E Mohammed bin Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Thani met Deputy Prime for Industrial Development and Minister of Transport and of the Arab Republic of Egypt H E Eng Kamel El Wazir in Cairo. They discussed cooperation in and and ways to take them to broader horizons, particularly regarding eco-friendly transportation technologies, and the logistic services.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.