Ondo Finance Debuts Tokenized US Treasury Fund On The XRP Ledger: Details

(MENAFN- eTrendy Stock) Ondo Finance, a major player in the real-world assets (RWA) ecosystem, has expanded its tokenized U.S. Treasury token into Ripple's Ledger, a major blockchain network.

The move is set to broaden access to tokenized U.S. Treasuries for institutional investors, according to a recent announcement. The token, Ondo Short-Term U.S. Treasuries (OUSG), is backed by BlackRock's USD institutional Digital Liquidity Fund (BUIDL) and its expansion into the XRP Ledger comes shortly after the launch of Ripple's own stablecoin, RLUSD.

It also comes after Ripple brought OpenEden's TBILL into the ledger last year. TBILL is a tokenized U.S. Treasury fund that, just like OUSG, allows investors to gain exposure to tokenized short-term U.S. government debt backed by the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

Ondo Finance Helps Fuel Treasury Tokenization

Ondo Finance and Ripple's move to launch OUSG on the XRP Ledger is seemingly part of a broader trend seeing the growth of tokenized treasuries. According RWA data, there are now around $3.43 billion in tokenized treasuries on various blockchains, offering 12,900 holders a 4.06% yield to maturity.

The largest player in the sector is Hashnote, whose USYC stablecoin is being leveraged by the popular Usual protocol to the point its market capitalization is of $1.2 billion. Next is Securitize with $646 million worth of funds in circulation, being the protocol behind BlackRock's BUIDL.

Onde falls in third place with $568 million worth of tokenized treasury tokens circulating across various blockchains. OUSG, specifically, currently has $184 million in circulation in the hands of just 52 holders.