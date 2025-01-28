Ovaregroup Acquires Togetherwith, Expanding Creative Capabilities Across Americas

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) Argentine creative agency fully integrates into Louisville-based following successful two-year partnership









LOUISVILLE, Ky. & BUENOS AIRES, Argentina–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As major holding companies pursue consolidation through mega-mergers and network combinations, independent players are charting a different course for global growth. OvareGroup today announced its of Togetherwith , marking a new chapter in a partnership that began in 2022. The Argentine-born creative agency, formerly FCB Buenos Aires, is known for its work with Stellantis , Jeep , and RAM . As part of the acquisition, Togetherwith will now fully integrate its operations within OvareGroup's network, creating a cross-continental creative powerhouse that spans the Americas. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition strengthens OvareGroup's capabilities across the healthcare, education, food hospitality, consulting, and retail sectors-and marks a deepening of the relationship established two years ago, during which Togetherwith has significantly expanded its U.S. presence in Louisville and Miami.

“What started as a strategic partnership has evolved into something much more transformative,” said Brandi Lafontaine , CEO of OvareGroup.“By connecting Louisville's market expertise with Argentine creativity, we've created a unique model that brings authentic voices and perspectives to the North American market. This acquisition strengthens our ability to deliver innovative solutions while ensuring genuine cultural representation for clients across the Americas.”

“When we first partnered with OvareGroup, we recognized a shared vision for bringing together complementary strengths,” said Santiago Puiggari , CEO & founding partner of Togetherwith.“This milestone solidifies our approach of combining Argentine creative talent with U.S. market expertise to create something relevant and meaningful in the industry.”

Togetherwith's Buenos Aires hub provides access to creative and production talent, while its Louisville and Miami offices ensure strong client relationships and market understanding across North and South America. The agency has grown its client relationships across borders, winning new business from Ingredion , Xfinity Comcast , Loud And Live , Harry Blu's Spirits , and DirecTV . The integration builds on OvareGroup's existing strength with long-term clients, including a 37-year relationship with KFC , a nearly 20-year relationship with Long John Silvers , and a 15-year partnership with LongHorn Steakhouse .

The deal maintains Togetherwith's current management structure in Argentina while expanding resources and capabilities across all locations. Clients will benefit from enhanced access to international creative talent and specialized industry expertise, integrated technological capabilities including AI and advanced analytics, and a deep understanding of both U.S. and Latin American markets.

For more information, visit .

About OvareGroup

for more. About Togetherwith Togetherwith is a creative agency delivering integrated solutions through a unique cross-continental model. The agency serves global clients with offices in Buenos Aires, Louisville, and Miami, including Stellantis, Jeep, RAM, Holcim, Prodeman, Ingredion, and Xfinity Comcast. Founded as FCB Buenos Aires before becoming independent, Togetherwith brings award-winning creative capabilities to clients across the Americas. Visit to learn more. Contacts Flight PR



Alysha Light



target="_blank" href="..." rel="nofollow" shape="rect">... The post OvareGroup Acquires Togetherwith, Expanding Creative Capabilities Across Americas appeared first on Caribbean News Global .

OvareGroup is an independent media and marketing communications company specializing in content development, marketing technology, and strategic services. With offices in Louisville, Miami, Buenos Aires, Toronto, and across the U.S., OvareGroup delivers integrated solutions through its network of specialized agencies focused on creative, technology, and industry expertise. Visit :...,