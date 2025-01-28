Roundup: 18 Injured In Israeli Attacks On S. Lebanon

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BEIRUT/JERUSALEM, Jan 29 (NNN-NNA/MA'AN) – At least 18 people were yesterday, in separate Israeli on southern Lebanon, according to Lebanese medical and security sources.

The Lebanese army's Directorate of Guidance said in a statement earlier yesterday that, the Israeli army“opened fire on personnel and civilians, on the Yaroun-Maroun al-Ras road” in southern Lebanon, injuring three civilians and a soldier, who“was accompanying returning residents to southern border towns.”

Last night, an Israeli drone fired a guided missile at a pickup truck, used for transporting fruits and vegetables on the Nabatieh al-Fawqa highway, destroying the truck and injuring several bystanders.

A Lebanese security source said that the injured“were transported to a hospital in Nabatieh by Lebanese Red Cross ambulances.”

About an hour later, another Israeli drone launched a second attack less than two km away, targeting the vicinity of“Farah Rest Stop” on the Zawtar-Nabatieh al-Fawqa road.

According to the Emergency Operations Centre, under Lebanon's Health Ministry, 14 people were injured in the two attacks in the evening.

Strongly condemning these latest attacks, Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati said, the“Israeli aggression is yet another violation of Lebanese sovereignty and a blatant breach of the ceasefire arrangement and UN Security Council Resolution 1701.”

He contacted U.S. General, Jasper Jeffers, head of a ceasefire monitoring committee, and urged a firm stance to ensure Israel complies with its obligations under international law, according to a statement released by Mikati's office.

Meanwhile, the Zionist Israeli military confirmed in a statement that, it launched airstrikes yesterday, on a truck and an additional vehicle, allegedly belonging to the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah, in southern Lebanon, claiming they“were transporting weapons in the Shaqif and Nabatieh areas of southern Lebanon.”

Also yesterday, the Lebanese army announced the deployment of its units in villages in the western and central sectors, south of the Litani River following the Israeli army's withdrawal.

Sunday marked the end of a 60-day deadline for Israel's withdrawal from Lebanese territories. Under a ceasefire agreement reached in late Nov last year, after nearly 14 months of conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, the Lebanese army would take control of the areas south of the Litani River, ensuring its security and preventing any presence of weapons and militants.

Despite the agreement, the Israeli army has continued to carry out strikes in Lebanon, some of which have caused deaths and injuries in the border areas.

Earlier in the day, the Lebanese Health Ministry reported that the death toll from Israeli attacks on crowds of Lebanese trying to return to their still-occupied hometowns in southern Lebanon has risen to 25, with 160 others injured.

On Monday, Lebanon's caretaker government announced the decision to extend the ceasefire with Israel until Feb 18, as Israel failed to withdraw from southern Lebanon before the deadline set under the initial 60-day truce deal.– NNN-NNA/MA'AN