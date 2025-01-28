Woodland Has Collaborated With International Dance Sensation, The Quick Style, To Showcase Its Outdoor Collection

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, January 28th 2025: Woodland, known globally for its premium footwear, performance apparel and outdoor gear, has collaborated with globally renowned dance troupe, The Quick Style, in a partnership facilitated by White Rivers (WRM).

The campaign showcases the synergy between Woodland's performance-driven outdoor gear and The Quick Style's vibrant choreography, celebrating adventure and innovation in a way that resonates with audiences.



Nikita Malhotra Singh, Head Of Digital Marketing, Woodland, said, "At Woodland, our legacy of combining style, performance, and sustainable innovation mirrors how today's youth approach adventure-not just as an activity, but as a lifestyle choice. Partnering with The Quick Style allowed us to celebrate this philosophy in a creative and culturally resonant way."



With their deep understanding of creating a meaningful connection between culture and commerce, WRM facilitated this collaboration, capturing a moment of genuine brand love.

Mitesh Kothari, Co-founder and CCO, White Rivers Media, said, "Compelling brand stories emerge when cultural authenticity meets creative expression. This collaboration with Woodland and The Quick Style is a celebration of movement, exploration, and the art of storytelling.”



This partnership underscores how brands can connect with younger audiences by aligning with cultural moments, blending artistry and authenticity to create meaningful engagement.

