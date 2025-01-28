Woodland Has Collaborated With International Dance Sensation, The Quick Style, To Showcase Its Outdoor Collection
Date
1/28/2025 10:08:00 PM
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease)
Mumbai, January 28th 2025: Woodland, known globally for its premium footwear, performance apparel and outdoor gear, has collaborated with globally renowned dance troupe, The Quick Style, in a partnership facilitated by White Rivers media (WRM).
The campaign showcases the synergy between Woodland's performance-driven outdoor gear and The Quick Style's vibrant choreography, celebrating adventure and innovation in a way that resonates with audiences.
Nikita Malhotra Singh, Head Of Digital Marketing, Woodland, said, "At Woodland, our legacy of combining style, performance, and sustainable innovation mirrors how today's youth approach adventure-not just as an activity, but as a lifestyle choice. Partnering with The Quick Style allowed us to celebrate this philosophy in a creative and culturally resonant way."
With their deep understanding of creating a meaningful connection between culture and commerce, WRM facilitated this collaboration, capturing a moment of genuine brand love.
Mitesh Kothari, Co-founder and CCO, White Rivers Media, said, "Compelling brand stories emerge when cultural authenticity meets creative expression. This collaboration with Woodland and The Quick Style is a celebration of movement, exploration, and the art of storytelling.”
This partnership underscores how brands can connect with younger audiences by aligning with cultural moments, blending artistry and authenticity to create meaningful engagement.
Company :-White Rivers Media
User :- Veena Shrivatra
Email :...
MENAFN28012025003198003206ID1109141144
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.