Naturpak's Bone Broths: Custom-Crafted From Scratch

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) NaturPak expands capacity for made-to-order bone broth ingredient or finished product, for humans and pets

- Aaron Jackson, NaturPak CEOJANESVILLE, WI, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- NaturPak , the North American leader in Tetra Recart packaging, is expanding capacity for custom-formulated, frozen, concentrated bone broths as an ingredient, or as a finished product in ready-to-use, shelf stable Tetra Recart cartons. These collagen-rich broths are chef-crafted and sustainably packaged at NaturPak's own facility in the American Midwest and are available now.NaturPak's diverse menu of savory bone broth proteins featuring options like beef, chicken, turkey, pork, and more, meet the growing demand for nutrition that supports gut health, digestion, and immune function in both human and pet diets. With robust R&D capabilities and cost-saving vertical integration, NaturPak empowers brands to create premium food products that prioritize quality, sustainable ingredient sourcing, and health-focused formulations, aligning with the values of today's health-conscious and environmentally aware consumers.“We're proud to offer something most other bone broth producers cannot: a fully integrated 'bones to broth to box' solution all under one roof at our Wisconsin facility with Tetra Recart technology,” says NaturPak CEO Aaron Jackson.“As demand for bone broth continues to fuel growth in the wet soup and broth category where SPINS data shows five of the eight fastest-growing brands are leveraging bone broth as a platform, we're addressing market capacity challenges through our vertically integrated operations. By combining superior quality, economic efficiency, and sustainable packaging, we deliver unmatched value to our partners. With an expanded capacity and an array of flavorful, clean-label bone broths, NaturPak is well-positioned to help brands elevate their products and meet the expectations of today's discerning consumers.”NaturPak offers USDA-inspected bone broth as a frozen concentrate at 32 Brix for the ingredient channel, available in convenient formats: a 40-pound bag-in-box, 40-pound pail, or 500-pound drum. For retail, NaturPak delivers ready-to-merchandise, shelf-stable bone broth in Tetra Recart cartons, available in a full range of sizes from three ounces to 17 ounces.Each batch of NaturPak's slow-simmered, nutrient-rich bone broth is custom-brewed for every partner brand to deliver a superb consumer experience, which means NaturPak also supports special claims including organic, grass-fed, free-range, antibiotic-free meats, Kosher, non GMO, and nutrient claims such as low sodium.To learn more about the NaturPak experience and NaturPak bone broths, please contact ....About NaturPakNaturPak is the world's largest co-packer exclusively using the Tetra Recart packaging format. They provide robust co-manufacturing, co-packing, and research and development capabilities. Tetra Recart is a fiber-based, BPA-free packaging technology for shelf-stable foods for humans and pets, and is a sustainable alternative to cans, pouches, and jars. Please visit naturpak for more information.

