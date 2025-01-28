(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Mexican peso strengthened against the dollar on Tuesday morning, recovering from its worst session in seven months. Yesterday, the currency faced significant pressure due to concerns surrounding U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff policies.



The settled at 20.6061 pesos per dollar, a gain of 12.17 cents or 0.59% from the previous day's close of 20.7278 pesos . The dollar fluctuated between a high of 20.7831 pesos and a low of 20.6163 pesos during the trading session.



The U.S. Dollar (DXY), which measures the dollar against a basket of six currencies, increased by 0.48% to 107.85 points. Concerns about tariffs resurfaced as tensions rose between Trump and Colombian President Gustavo Petro over trade issues.



This triggered fears across emerging markets, particularly in Latin America. Analysts noted that the peso's recovery today reflects a partial reversal of losses incurred during yesterday's trading session.



During that session, investors evaluated potential tariff measures that Trump might impose on Mexico and Canada starting in February. Trump has not provided specific details about his proposed 25% tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada.



[arve url="" loop="true" autoplay="true" /]



However, he indicated plans to target chips, pharmaceuticals, and steel to encourage domestic production. Reports surfaced indicating that Scott Bessent, Trump's nominee for Treasury Secretary, advocates for universal tariffs starting at 2.5%.



These tariffs would then see incremental increases each month. Investors now await significant announcements this week. The Federal Reserve is set to release its first monetary policy statement of the year on Wednesday, with expectations that interest rates will remain unchanged.

Mexican Markets

In Mexico, the government will publish its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures on Thursday. Throughout the day, analysts at Banco Base predict that the dollar will trade within a range of 20.76 to 20.59 pesos.



Technical analysts at Vector Casa de Bolsa forecast that after reaching between 20.90 and 20.75 pesos, the peso may appreciate further toward levels of 20.45 to 20.40 pesos.



Meanwhile, the Mexican stock market experienced slight declines after six consecutive days of gains as investors shifted focus to upcoming earnings reports for the fourth quarter.



The main index of the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV), S&P/BMV IPC, dropped by 0.26% to 51,551.42 points, while the FTSE BIVA index fell by 0.32% to 1,041.62 points.



Within the benchmark index, most stocks recorded losses. Notably, retail giant Walmex saw a decline of 1.78%, trading at 56.16 pesos, while airline Volaris dropped by 1.70% to 17.34 pesos and airport operator GAP fell by 1.45% to 381.81 pesos.



As investors anticipate announcements from the Federal Reserve and local GDP data later this week, the S&P/BMV IPC index reflects an overall gain of 3.30% over the past six sessions despite today's pullback in stock prices.



This narrative encapsulates how external political factors directly influence financial markets and currency valuations. It emphasizes the importance of self-responsibility in navigating economic uncertainties without relying on government intervention or paternalistic policies.

MENAFN28012025007421016031ID1109140447