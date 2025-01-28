Donald Trump Pushes For 'Made In America' Iron Dome System Following Israel's Success: 'We Have The Technology Now'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) US President Donald signed an executive order initiating plans for the development of an advanced air defense system for the United States, similar to Israel's highly successful "Iron Dome." The new system will be designed to defend against ballistic, hypersonic, and advanced missiles, including by utilising space-based interceptors.

Plan for implementation

The executive order directs US Defense Secretary to submit an implementation plan within 60 days. Trump emphasised the urgent need for such a defense system, stating, "We need to immediately begin the construction of a state-of-the-art iron dome missile defence shield which will be able to protect Americans."

Trump also reflected on past efforts, saying, "We protect other countries, but we don't protect ourselves. And when Ronald Reagan wanted to do it many years ago, luckily we didn't. We didn't have the technology then. It was a concept, but we didn't. And now we have phenomenal technology. You see that with Israel."

Escalating threats from advanced weaponry

The executive order pointed to the growing threat from next-generation strategic weapons, noting the development of missile launch capabilities by unnamed adversaries. "Over the past 40 years, rather than lessening, the threat from next-generation strategic weapons has become more intense and complex," it said.

Trump's remarks on Israel's success

The US president praised Israel's "Iron Dome," which has been instrumental in intercepting thousands of rockets fired by adversaries like Hamas and Hezbollah . Speaking at a Republican congressional retreat in Miami, Trump highlighted the system's effectiveness:“They knock down just about every one of them.”

US entitled to "Iron Dome" system

Trump further stated that the US is entitled to a similar system in Israel to protect its citizens: "So I think the United States is entitled to that." He had earlier announced plans for the system to be constructed in the US, signaling a long-term commitment to missile defense.