J & K Bank Wins 'Best Digital Sales, Payments' Award
Date
1/28/2025 3:16:05 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- J&K bank has added one more feather to it's excellence cap by winning the coveted 'Best Digital Sales, Payments and Engagement' award in the 'Medium Size Banks Category' at the 20th IBA Annual banking technology conference and Citations – 2024.
At a high profile event held in Mumbai last week, Deputy Governor of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) T Rabi Sankar presented the prestigious award to the Bank's Deputy General Manager (BPR/IT) Mohammad Muzafar Wani, who was accompanied by CISO and Chief Data Officer of the Bank. The eminent jury members who undertook rigorous evaluation to select the awardees were also present on the occasion.
ADVERTISEMENT
Expressing his pleasure over the achievement, MD & CEO Amitava Chatterjee said,“This prestigious recognition by the IBA is a testament to our Bank's relentless focus on digital transformation, innovation, and customer-centric solutions. Over the past few years, we have significantly invested in upgrading our digital capabilities to make banking simpler, faster, and more secure for our customers.”
ADVERTISEMENT
Acknowledging the team's efforts, MD & CEO Amitava Chatterjee remarked,“I commend the dedication of our team whose efforts have brought us this national level recognition. This achievement also reflects the trust our customers place in us, motivating us to innovate continuously for delivering seamless customer digital experiences. From our state-of-the-art mobile banking app to advanced digital payment solutions, we are committed to empowering our customers and driving financial inclusion deeper into our areas of operations.”
The event themed as“Future Ready Banking for Viksit Bharat” featured industry veterans and technology experts participating in panel discussions on topics ranging from core systems & infrastructures, fintech partnerships, building next-gen open banking systems and digital lending.
Read Also
J&K Bank Opens New Branch At Wakad In Mumbai
RBI Imposes Rs 3.31 Crore Fine On J&K Bank
The achievements of the participant banks were analysed by the jury of eminent experts from IIT Bombay, NPCI and former MD/CEO of NSDL.
Notably, the IBA Banking Technology Awards are renowned for acknowledging excellence and innovation in banking industry, emphasizing the transformative role of digital solutions in redefining the financial services landscape.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN28012025000215011059ID1109140394
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.