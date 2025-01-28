J & K Bank Wins 'Best Digital Sales, Payments' Award

At a high profile event held in Mumbai last week, Deputy Governor of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) T Rabi Sankar presented the prestigious award to the Bank's Deputy General Manager (BPR/IT) Mohammad Muzafar Wani, who was accompanied by CISO and Chief Data Officer of the Bank. The eminent jury members who undertook rigorous evaluation to select the awardees were also present on the occasion.

Expressing his pleasure over the achievement, MD & CEO Amitava Chatterjee said,“This prestigious recognition by the IBA is a testament to our Bank's relentless focus on digital transformation, innovation, and customer-centric solutions. Over the past few years, we have significantly invested in upgrading our digital capabilities to make banking simpler, faster, and more secure for our customers.”

Acknowledging the team's efforts, MD & CEO Amitava Chatterjee remarked,“I commend the dedication of our team whose efforts have brought us this national level recognition. This achievement also reflects the trust our customers place in us, motivating us to innovate continuously for delivering seamless customer digital experiences. From our state-of-the-art mobile banking app to advanced digital payment solutions, we are committed to empowering our customers and driving financial inclusion deeper into our areas of operations.”

The event themed as“Future Ready Banking for Viksit Bharat” featured industry veterans and technology experts participating in panel discussions on topics ranging from core systems & infrastructures, fintech partnerships, building next-gen open banking systems and digital lending.

The achievements of the participant banks were analysed by the jury of eminent experts from IIT Bombay, NPCI and former MD/CEO of NSDL.

Notably, the IBA Banking Technology Awards are renowned for acknowledging excellence and innovation in banking industry, emphasizing the transformative role of digital solutions in redefining the financial services landscape.

