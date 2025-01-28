Endureair Sets New Milestone With Sabal Drones On Republic Day, Aiming For Guinness World Record

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 28 January 2025, India – EndureAir Systems, a leading innovator in unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) technology, demonstrated a remarkable fusion of and patriotism by setting a first-ever world record. Celebrating India's 76th Republic Day, two Sabal drones flawlessly synchronized their operations to hoist the National Flag. Each Sabal drone, with a payload capacity of 20 kg and a range of up to 10 km, successfully lifted the flag, measuring 50 x 33 feet, marking a significant milestone in UAV globally.



This accomplishment showcases the immense capabilities of the Sabal drones, while highlighting the drone's potential for diverse applications across various sectors including logistics, urban applications, high altitude operations and defense.

"At EndureAir, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation," said Dr. Abhishek, Co-Founder of EndureAir. "Today's demonstration, with two Sabal drones, is an engineering marvel. Overcoming challenges like managing downforce and drag while hoisting the flag was no small feat. We are proud to showcase India's homegrown drone technology on the global stage."

Mr. Rama Krishna, Co-Founder of EndureAir, added, "This achievement highlights our dedication to engineering excellence. As we strive for a Guinness World Record, we hope to inspire a new era of drone innovation while setting new benchmarks in the UAV industry across the globe."



This Republic Day demonstration symbolizes a landmark moment for EndureAir Systems and India's growing technological advancements. It aligns with the nation's vision for progress-Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas. It reinforces the company's commitment to innovation, indigenous drone solutions, and supporting India's journey toward technological self-reliance and global excellence.

