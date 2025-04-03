Farah Khan Reveals Her Idea Of The ‘Most Beautiful Girl’ In The World

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 3 (IANS) In her recent post, Farah Khan revealed who she considers the most beautiful girl in the world.

The choreographer and filmmaker took to her Instagram handle and shared an adorable picture of her pet dog, Smoochy, and captioned it,“The most beautiful girl in the world.” In the image, the dog is seen lying cutely on the floor, gazing. Interestingly, Farah has created a separate Instagram page for Smoochy, where she has shared adorable and hilarious videos.

The dancer, who is known for her striking presence on social media, had earlier shared a video featuring Maheep Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Chunky Panday, Bhavna Panday, and Neelam Kothari, among many others, from Sunita Kapoor's birthday bash. In the clip, the guests, accompanied by a live singer, performed the classic "Tumse Milke" from Anil's 1989 film Parinda, originally sung by Asha Bhosle and Suresh Wadkar.

For the caption, Farah wrote,“When everyone sings this song u know its @kapoor s birthday! Love u Sunita.. few people id stay uptil midnight for.”

Last month, Farah Khan visited the Shirdi Sai Baba temple with Rajkummar Rao. Speaking to the media post her religious visit, Farah said,“I have been coming here since my childhood. Last time I came with Sajid (Brother). We make it a point to come here once a year. This time he (Rajkummar) also wanted to come, so we planned to come together. We had a beautiful darshan.”

When Farah was asked if any wish she had made to Baba had ever come true, she responded by sharing,“Whenever I have wished for something, we may be in Mumbai or anywhere else and have said, 'Please fulfill our wish, and we will come to seek your blessing- that wish has always come true. Hence, we come here again and again to say thank you.”

On the work front, Rajkummar and Farah will be seen sharing the screen in the forthcoming Netflix laughter ride,“Toaster.”