Stuttgart Power Past Leipzig To Reach German Cup Final

MENAFN - IANS) Berlin, April 3 (IANS) VfB Stuttgart will meet third-tier side Arminia Bielefeld in the German Cup final after a 3-1 victory over RB Leipzig.

The home team started strong and took the lead in the fifth minute when a poorly cleared corner kick fell to Angelo Stiller at the edge of the box. The midfielder then unleashed a stunning volley that went under the crossbar.

Ermedin Demirovic nearly doubled the lead shortly afterward, but his shot was saved by Leipzig goalkeeper Maarten Vandevoort, reports Xinhua.

Leipzig began to find its rhythm and created several opportunities, with Lois Openda and Xavi Simons testing Stuttgart goalkeeper Alexander Nubel, who remained solid throughout the first half to maintain his team's narrow lead.

Nick Woltemade capitalised on a defensive mix-up by David Raum, finishing with a low shot into the bottom corner to give Stuttgart a 2-0 lead in the 57th minute.

Leipzig responded quickly through Benjamin Sesko, who scored from close range after a scramble in the area to reduce the deficit five minutes later.

The game intensified as Leipzig pushed for an equalizer, but Stuttgart scored again to secure its place in the final. A 73rd-minute corner kick found Woltemade at the near post, and his flick-on was headed over the line by Jamie Leweling.

"We supported each other at the right moments and made the most of our chances," said Stuttgart head coach Sebastian Hoeness. "I have to take my hat off to the team, especially after Leipzig pulled one back. They remained dangerous, but we held on until the end. Reaching the final in Berlin is a dream, now we want even more."

The loss ended Leipzig's hopes of salvaging its season under interim coach Zsolt Low. "The disappointment is huge. We put a lot into the game. Statistically we were the better team, but Stuttgart was more clinical and took its chances," said Low.