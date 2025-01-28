Diwan Thanks Public For Condolences Over Late Sheikh Fadhel Al-Sabah

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 28 (KUNA) -- On behalf of the Amir of Kuwait, Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and family, the Amiri Diwan extends its sincere gratitude to those who expressed their condolences on the passing of the late Sheikh Fadhel Khaled Al-Salman Al-Sabah, may Allah bestow mercy on his soul. (end) onm

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.