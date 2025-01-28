Diwan Thanks Public For Condolences Over Late Sheikh Fadhel Al-Sabah
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Jan 28 (KUNA) -- On behalf of His Highness the Amir of Kuwait, sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and Al-Sabah family, the Amiri Diwan extends its sincere gratitude to those who expressed their condolences on the passing of the late Sheikh Fadhel Khaled Al-Salman Al-Sabah, may Allah bestow mercy on his soul. (end)
