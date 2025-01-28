UK Foots آ£17 Mln In Gaza Aid

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Jan 28 (KUNA) -- UK's of State for Development, Anneliese Dodds announced Tuesday a آ£17-million ($21 million) package, reiterating need for much more aid to enter Gaza with the support of UN agencies, including UNRWA.

A Foreign Office statement said the UK aid package will ensure healthcare, food and shelter reaches tens of thousands of civilians and supports vital infrastructure across the Occupied Palestinian Territories.

Comes as 300,000 people now confirmed treated by UK-Med at field hospitals in Gaza thanks to UK funding.

This announcement brings the total UK support for the OPTs this financial year to آ£129 million ($ 160 million), demonstrating the UK's commitment to playing a leading role in alleviating Palestinian suffering and helping to build security and economic recovery in the Middle East.

It comes as a Jordanian-led helicopter initiative flying aid directly to Gaza has started delivering lifesaving UK-funded medicines to civilians today. As well as providing up to آ£500,000 ($621,000) of supplies onboard, the UK has also deployed military planners to assist with logistics, noted the statement. (end)

