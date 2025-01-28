EU Provides آ€60-Mln Humanitarian Aid To DRC

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Jan 28 (KUNA) -- The European Commission announced on Tuesday a new humanitarian support package for the Republic of the Congo (DRC), with an initial amount of آ€60 million for 2025 to boost emergency aid, particularly for populations recently displaced.

A EU press release said the emergency assistance will be allocated to meet the needs of displaced populations and those affected by recent conflicts and epidemics.

The aid includes providing temporary shelters and camp management, clean water systems, basic food rations or cash transfers, and education in emergencies for the most vulnerable children affected by conflict.

The statement added that this new funding raises the total humanitarian assistance provided by the EU to the DRC to over آ€272 million since the beginning of 2023.

The statement emphasized that the protection of civilians remains a priority and a foundation for EU-funded humanitarian actions.

DRC has witnessed an escalation in military operations by the M23 rebel group since the beginning of 2024, which has led to tensions with Rwanda; accused of supporting the rebel movement.

M23 was founded in 2012 and consists mainly of fighters from the Tutsi ethnic group. The group is particularly active in the eastern regions of the DRC.

Large protests took place today in Kinshasa, the capital of the DRC, in response to the ongoing events in the eastern part of the country after the M23 group's takeover of the city of Goma yesterday. (end)

