Nakilat Net Profits Increase By 5.1% In 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The net profits of Qatar Company Limited (Nakilat) rose to QR 1.637 billion, with a growth rate of 5.1 percent in 2024, compared to QR 1.557 billion in 2023.

Figures issued by the company (a Qatari public shareholding company), published on the Qatar website Tuesday, showed an increase in per share to QR 0.30 in the period ending December 31, compared to earnings per share of QR 0.28 for the same period of the previous year.

The Board of Directors recommended distributing cash dividends of QR 0.7 per share for the second half of last year, in addition to the interim semi-annual cash dividends previously distributed at QR 0.07 share for the period ending June 30, 2024, bringing the total dividends for last year to QR 0.14 per share.

The company said in a statement, "This stable growth confirms Nakilat's operational efficiency and its ability to benefit from rewarding future opportunities for its shareholders to grow its operating business, including new shipbuilding contracts in 2024 and flexibility in facing the challenges of the global market for transporting clean energy."

It explained that 2024 witnessed a major transformation in Nakilat's journey, as the strategic vision and flexible operational capabilities outlined the features of this transformation, noting that it was able, thanks to innovative practices and a focus on excellence in all performance standards, to face the challenges of the volatile global shipping environment, thus achieving sustainable growth to play an influential role in the global scene in the field of energy transportation and maritime services.