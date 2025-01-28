Exploring Mining Shares VRIC 2025 Top Picks

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas , a global investor news source covering and metals releases a special edition of the Exploring Mining Podcast . Host Cali Van Zant attended the recent Vancouver Resource Conference, January 19th and 20th and interviewed management of mining companies live on site.

Cali shares exclusive insights from the VRIC 2025 and interviews with her favorite companies.

Join host Cali Van Zant as she talks to leaders from Li-FT Power Ltd., Tectonic Metals Inc., and Argenta Silver Corp., uncovering their groundbreaking projects and strategies for creating shareholder value. Whether you're an experienced investor or new to the mining sector, these special edition videos are packed with valuable information

First round of companies includes Li-FT Power Ltd. (TSX-V: LIFT ) (OTCQX: LIFFF), Tectonic Metals Inc. (TSX-V: TECT ; OTCQB: TETOF) and Argenta Silver Corp. (TSX-V: AGAG )

Watch on YouTube:

Top picks from VRIC 2025; Li-FT Power (TSXV: LIFT)

Interview with Francis Macdonald, CEO & Director of Li-FT Power Ltd. (TSXV: LIFT) (OTCQX: LIFFF)

LIFT is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium pegmatite projects located in Canada. The Company's flagship project is the Yellowknife Lithium Project located in Northwest Territories, Canada. LIFT also holds three early-stage exploration properties in Quebec, Canada with excellent potential for the discovery of buried lithium pegmatites, as well as the Cali Project in Northwest Territories within the Little Nahanni Pegmatite Group. More info at

Top picks from VRIC 2025; Tectonic Metals Inc. (TSXV: TECT)

Interview with Tony Reda, President and Chief Executive Officer of Tectonic Metals Inc. (TSX-V: TECT; OTCQB: TETOF)

Tectonic Metals Inc. is a mineral exploration company created and operated by an experienced and well-respected technical and financial team with a track record of wealth creation for shareholders. Key members of the Tectonic team were involved with Kaminak Gold Corporation, the Company that raised C$165 million to fund the acquisition, discovery and advancement of the Coffee Gold Project in the Yukon Territory through to the completion of a bankable feasibility study before selling the multi-million-ounce gold project to Goldcorp Inc. (now Newmont Goldcorp) for C$520 million in 2016. Tectonic is focused on the acquisition, exploration, discovery and development of mineral resources from district-scale projects in politically stable jurisdictions that have the potential to host world-class orebodies. Whether at home or at work, the Tectonic team is grounded on the following core values: passion, integrity, patience, focus, perseverance, honesty, fairness, accountability, respect and a play big mindset. The Company works for its shareholders and is committed to creating value for them. more info at

Top Picks from #VRIC - Argenta Silver Corp. (TSXV: AGAG)

Interview with Joaquin Marias, Vice President of Exploration and Development at Argenta Silver Corp. (TSXV: AGAG)

Argenta Silver Corp. is a focused silver exploration company committed to advancing projects that support the global energy transition. Our mission is to create sustainable, long-term value for shareholders by acquiring and developing high-potential silver assets in mining-friendly jurisdictions across Latin America. Led by an experienced management team with deep expertise in exploration, finance, and project development, Argenta takes a disciplined, strategic approach to growth. With a strong emphasis on responsible mining practices, we are well-positioned to meet the rising demand for silver-a critical metal in renewable energy and emerging technologies-while building a lasting and successful company. learn more at

The Investorideas podcasts are also available on Apple Podcasts, Audible, Spotify, Tunein, Stitcher, Spreaker, iHeartRadio, Google Podcasts and most audio platforms available.

