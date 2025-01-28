Run Travis Run Brings The Ultimate 5K Experience To New Orleans During Big Game Weekend

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Blending Barker's unmistakable style with a celebration of health, wellness and pop culture, Run Travis Run offers a one-of-a-kind experience featuring a scenic run and an epic post-run celebration. Whether you're a seasoned runner or just looking to join the fun, this event is perfect for anyone ready to make their Big Game Weekend unforgettable.

Run Travis Run promises to be a fun quick 5k run through the stunning Audubon Park with surprises along the way. Come out and run or walk to a curated play list made by Barker specifically for this event to keep you motivated and inspired. Post run you can expect a high energy after party with a live DJ, local food trucks, drinks and exclusive Run Travis Run merchandise.

"New Orleans is the perfect city to host Run Travis Run during one of the biggest weekends in sports," said Travis Barker. "This specific run will be special because all of the proceeds from the event will be donated to the LAFD Foundation and the Anti Recidivism Coalition who are working so hard to end these fires in my hometown, Los Angeles."

Event Details:



Date: Friday, February 7, 2025

Time: 9:00 AM Location: Audubon Park, New Orleans, LA

Participants are encouraged to register early to secure their spot. Each runner will receive a limited-edition Run Travis Run shirt, race bib, and medal. Registration is now open at RunTravisRun . Spaces are limited, so sign up today to be part of this unforgettable experience.

About Run Travis Run:

Run Travis Run is a reimagined 5K series powered by Mascot Sports, blending fitness, music, and community in iconic locations nationwide. Led by Travis Barker, Don't miss your chance to lace up, turn up, and be part of an extraordinary weekend. See you at the starting line!

