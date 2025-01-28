Amir Accorded Grand Reception In Muscat

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) the Amir Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani was accorded an official reception ceremony upon arrival at the Al Alam Palace in Muscat, the Sultanate of Oman, Tuesday, in response to a kind invitation from Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of the Sultanate of Oman.

The official reception ceremony began when His Highness the Amir's motorcade entered the Muscat Gate to Al Alam Palace, and featured a military, cultural, and musical show. His Highness was welcomed by camel and cavalry teams and folk arts that emulate the Omani heritage.

The motorcade of His Highness the Amir was surrounded by a number of Royal Cavalry until arrival at the palace. The Royal Artillery fired 21 rounds in welcome of His Highness the Amir, and the national anthem of Qatar was played upon his arrival at Al Alam Palace.

The reception ceremony was attended by the official delegation accompanying His Highness the Amir, in addition to a number of Sheikhs, Ministers, senior military and security leaders, and officials from the Omani side.

Earlier, Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of the Sultanate of Oman led the well-wishersto receive His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani upon his arrival at the Royal Private Airport.

His Highness the Amir was also welcomed by the Deputy Prime Minister for Defense Affairs Sayyid Shihab bin Tariq Al Said, the Minister of Diwan of Royal Court Sayyid Khalid bin Hilal Al Busaidi, the Minister of Royal Office General Sultan bin Mohammed Al Nomani, the Minister of Interior Sayyid Hamood bin Faisal Al Busaidi, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi.

Also present were HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Sultanate of Oman Sheikh Mubarak bin Fahad Al-Thani and the Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman to the State of Qatar Sayyid Ammar bin Abdullah Al Busaidi as well as Qatar's embassy members.

His Highness the Amir's plane was accompanied upon entering Omani airspace by a squadron of Royal Air Force of Oman aircraft to welcome His Highness's arrival.

His Highness the Amir is accompanied by an official delegation.

