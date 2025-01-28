Carbonated Soft Drinks Global Industry Almanac With Leading Players, Key Financial Metrics And Analysis Of Competitive Pressures Within The Market

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Carbonated Soft Drinks Global Almanac 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Carbonated Soft Drinks industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: share, Market size (value and volume, and forecast to 2028). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the carbonated soft drinks market.

Key Highlights



The carbonated soft drinks market consists of retail sale of carbonated drinks. However, the total market volume for carbonated soft drinks market excludes powder concentrates, which are included in the market value. The market is valued according to retail selling price (RSP) and includes any applicable taxes. All currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using constant annual average 2023 exchange rates.

The global Carbonated Soft Drinks market had total revenues of in 2023, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2% between 2018 and 2023.

Market consumption volume increased with a CAGR of 1.8% between 2018 and 2023, to reach a total of 218.17 billion liters in 2023. The performance of the market is forecast to accelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 7.7% for the five-year period 2023 - 2028, which is expected to drive the market to a value of by the end of 2028.

Key Questions Answered



What was the size of the global carbonated soft drinks Market by value in 2023?

What will be the size of the global carbonated soft drinks Market in 2028?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global carbonated soft drinks Market?

How has the Market performed over the last five years? Who are the top competitors in the global carbonated soft drinks Market?

Report Benefits



Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the global carbonated soft drinks Market

Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global carbonated soft drinks Market

Leading company profiles reveal details of key carbonated soft drinks Market players' global operations and financial performance Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global carbonated soft drinks Market with five year forecasts by both value and volume

Key Topics Covered:



Global Carbonated Soft Drinks

Carbonated Soft Drinks in Asia-Pacific

Carbonated Soft Drinks in Europe

Carbonated Soft Drinks in France

Carbonated Soft Drinks in Germany

Carbonated Soft Drinks in Australia

Carbonated Soft Drinks in Brazil

Carbonated Soft Drinks in Canada

Carbonated Soft Drinks in China

Carbonated Soft Drinks in India

Carbonated Soft Drinks in Indonesia

Carbonated Soft Drinks in Italy

Carbonated Soft Drinks in Japan

Carbonated Soft Drinks in Mexico

Carbonated Soft Drinks in The Netherlands

Carbonated Soft Drinks in North America

Carbonated Soft Drinks in Scandinavia

Carbonated Soft Drinks in Singapore

Carbonated Soft Drinks in South Africa

Carbonated Soft Drinks in South Korea

Carbonated Soft Drinks in Spain

Carbonated Soft Drinks in Switzerland

Carbonated Soft Drinks in Turkey

Carbonated Soft Drinks in The United Kingdom Carbonated Soft Drinks in The United States

Company Profiles



The Coca-Cola Co

PepsiCo Inc

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV.

Yuanqi Forest (Beijing) Food Technology Group Co Ltd

Asahi Group Holdings Ltd

AG Barr plc

Suntory Holdings Ltd

Aldi Inc

Hassia Mineralquellen GmbH & Co KG

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc

Heineken NV

Loblaw Companies Limited

Dayao Beverages

Parle Agro Pvt Ltd

Reliance Retail Ltd

AJE Group SA

Fraser and Neave Ltd

Heineken Holding NV

San Benedetto S.p.A.

Consorcio Aga SA DE CV

Cencosud SA

Royal Unibrew AS

Carlsberg A/S

Little Green Beverages

Twizza Soft Drinks Pty Ltd

Kingsley Beverages

Lotte Chilsung Beverage Co Ltd

Dong-A Otsuka Co.,Ltd.

Mercadona SA

Migros-Genossenschafts-Bund

Rivella AG

Ulker Biskuvi Sanayi AS

BIM Birlesik Magazalar AS

Britvic Plc National Beverage Corp.

