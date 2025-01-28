Carbonated Soft Drinks Global Industry Almanac With Leading Players, Key Financial Metrics And Analysis Of Competitive Pressures Within The Market
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Carbonated Soft Drinks Global industry Almanac 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Carbonated Soft Drinks industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, Market size (value and volume, and forecast to 2028). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the carbonated soft drinks market.
Key Highlights
The carbonated soft drinks market consists of retail sale of carbonated drinks. However, the total market volume for carbonated soft drinks market excludes powder concentrates, which are included in the market value. The market is valued according to retail selling price (RSP) and includes any applicable taxes. All currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using constant annual average 2023 exchange rates. The global Carbonated Soft Drinks market had total revenues of in 2023, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2% between 2018 and 2023. Market consumption volume increased with a CAGR of 1.8% between 2018 and 2023, to reach a total of 218.17 billion liters in 2023. The performance of the market is forecast to accelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 7.7% for the five-year period 2023 - 2028, which is expected to drive the market to a value of by the end of 2028.
Key Questions Answered
What was the size of the global carbonated soft drinks Market by value in 2023? What will be the size of the global carbonated soft drinks Market in 2028? What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global carbonated soft drinks Market? How has the Market performed over the last five years? Who are the top competitors in the global carbonated soft drinks Market?
Report Benefits
Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the global carbonated soft drinks Market Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global carbonated soft drinks Market Leading company profiles reveal details of key carbonated soft drinks Market players' global operations and financial performance Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global carbonated soft drinks Market with five year forecasts by both value and volume
Key Topics Covered:
Global Carbonated Soft Drinks Carbonated Soft Drinks in Asia-Pacific Carbonated Soft Drinks in Europe Carbonated Soft Drinks in France Carbonated Soft Drinks in Germany Carbonated Soft Drinks in Australia Carbonated Soft Drinks in Brazil Carbonated Soft Drinks in Canada Carbonated Soft Drinks in China Carbonated Soft Drinks in India Carbonated Soft Drinks in Indonesia Carbonated Soft Drinks in Italy Carbonated Soft Drinks in Japan Carbonated Soft Drinks in Mexico Carbonated Soft Drinks in The Netherlands Carbonated Soft Drinks in North America Carbonated Soft Drinks in Scandinavia Carbonated Soft Drinks in Singapore Carbonated Soft Drinks in South Africa Carbonated Soft Drinks in South Korea Carbonated Soft Drinks in Spain Carbonated Soft Drinks in Switzerland Carbonated Soft Drinks in Turkey Carbonated Soft Drinks in The United Kingdom Carbonated Soft Drinks in The United States
Company Profiles
The Coca-Cola Co PepsiCo Inc Keurig Dr Pepper Inc Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV. Yuanqi Forest (Beijing) Food Technology Group Co Ltd Asahi Group Holdings Ltd AG Barr plc Suntory Holdings Ltd Aldi Inc Hassia Mineralquellen GmbH & Co KG Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc Heineken NV Loblaw Companies Limited Dayao Beverages Parle Agro Pvt Ltd Reliance Retail Ltd AJE Group SA Fraser and Neave Ltd Heineken Holding NV San Benedetto S.p.A. Consorcio Aga SA DE CV Cencosud SA Royal Unibrew AS Carlsberg A/S Little Green Beverages Twizza Soft Drinks Pty Ltd Kingsley Beverages Lotte Chilsung Beverage Co Ltd Dong-A Otsuka Co.,Ltd. Mercadona SA Migros-Genossenschafts-Bund Rivella AG Ulker Biskuvi Sanayi AS BIM Birlesik Magazalar AS Britvic Plc National Beverage Corp.
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
