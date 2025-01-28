Disclosure Of Choice Of The Home Member State And The Competent Authority For The Needs For The Transparency Directive
Date
1/28/2025 12:31:04 PM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Paris, January 28, 2025
Disclosure of choice of the home Member State and the competent authority for the needs for the Transparency Directive
In accordance with article 222-1 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), Sfil specifies that its home Member State, according to the Directive 2004/109/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council of December 15th, 2004 (the Transparency Directive) modified, is France and that as a consequence, the competent authority for the control of the compliance with its obligations regarding regulated information is the Autorité des Marchés Financiers.
Attachment
MENAFN28012025004107003653ID1109139641
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.