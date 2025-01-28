GREENLEAF, A CHEFS' WAREHOUSE COMPANY, IS NOW DISTRIBUTING PRODUCE TO CHEFS' WAREHOUSE CUSTOMERS IN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "We are thrilled to bring in GreenLeaf to oversee our produce distribution," says Justin Lawson, Regional Vice President, Southwest at Chefs. "We saw the need for customers to be able to order the finest specialty foods and produce all in one place. Now we can offer an expanded selection of produce items stocked for daily delivery, including farm-direct specialty produce and organics."

The Chefs Warehouse acquired GreenLeaf on May 1, 2023. "The was a testament to our commitment to be a one-stop-shop for chefs worldwide," said James Leddy, CFO of The Chefs' Warehouse. "By providing our customers with access to a wider range of specialty products, we are well-positioned to expand our reach and capture new market opportunities."

About GreenLeaf

GreenLeaf is the leading produce distributor in Northern California. Since 1976, they have built a reputation for delivering the highest-quality produce available, sourced seasonally from local, sustainable farms, and providing best-in-class service to a wide range of businesses in the food service industry.

About The Chefs' Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. ( ) is a premier distributor of specialty food products in the United States, Canada, and Middle East focused on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and/or operate some of the nation's leading menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores. The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. carries and distributes more than 55,000 products to more than 35,000 customers from over 2,000 artisan producers from over 40 countries.

