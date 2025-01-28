Toll Brothers Announces Opening Of New Luxury Home Community In Sedona, Arizona

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Exclusive hillside enclave of 30 luxurious new homes offers award-winning single-story designs with stunning red rock views

SEDONA, Ariz., Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the highly anticipated opening of Toll Brothers at Sedona, a new hillside enclave of 30 homes on average one-acre home sites with stunning red rock views. of the Sales Center and model home is underway at 220 Hillside Vista Drive in Sedona, Arizona, and the community is currently open by appointment.

Serene and intimate, Toll Brothers at Sedona is an exquisite new community in the world-renowned town of Sedona. Home sites ranging up to 1.75 acres have been thoughtfully planned to showcase the incredible views of vibrant red rocks and verdant pine trees while enhancing and preserving the natural landscape.

The first release of homes offers three award-winning, single-level home designs with spacious floor plans and spectacular features, including elevated ceiling heights, gourmet kitchens, multigenerational living suites, and indoor/outdoor living spaces. The modern floor plans range from 4,098 to 5,155 square feet, featuring 3 to 5 bedrooms, 3.5 to 5.5 baths, and 2- to 4-car garages. Expansive multi-slide doors placed throughout the homes provide impeccable views of the expansive Coconino National Forest, enhancing the serene living experience. Homes are priced from $2.1 million.









“Toll Brothers at Sedona offers residents the unique opportunity to build a new luxury home in one of the most beautiful and sought-after locations in Arizona,” said Bob Flaherty, Group President of Toll Brothers in Arizona.“With its stunning natural surroundings and exceptional home designs, this community will truly be a special place to call home.”

“Toll Brothers has a long history of building beautiful new homes in Arizona, and one of our most fervent goals is to maintain the original character of our communities,” continued Flaherty.“Our home buyers want to live in communities that foster a sense of place and exist in harmony with the surrounding environment – Toll Brothers at Sedona will do just that.”

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio in Scottsdale. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants. Quick move-in homes with Designer Appointed Features are also available at the community.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol“TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World's Most Admired CompaniesTM list and the Company's Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron's magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit .

From Fortune, ©2024 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

